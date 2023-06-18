Did CZ Admit That Binance.US Was Insolvent?

Arman Shirinyan
CEO of biggest exchange might have done something unexpected
The recent disagreement between the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) and Binance has caused a stir in the crypto world, raising questions about Binance.US's solvency and the safety of its users' funds.

Following the SEC's request for emergency relief, Changpeng Zhao (CZ), the founder of Binance, reassured users that their funds are safe on all Binance-affiliated platforms. While CZ has maintained the SEC's request was unwarranted, the resolution of this disagreement on mutually acceptable terms has triggered further debate.

Adam Cochran, a prominent figure in the crypto community, argued that by agreeing to the SEC's terms, CZ is indirectly admitting that Binance US funds were indeed commingled on other platforms and in non-Binance funds. This implies that user assets were not maintained 1:1 on the Binance US exchange as expected by users. If true, this raises questions about the company's management of user funds and its implications for user trust.

However, another opinion counters Cochran's assertion. Some argue that should the disagreement have not been resolved, there was a real risk of the judge entering a far worse order for Binance. This perspective suggests that Binance's decision to settle was primarily aimed at avoiding potentially more damaging outcomes rather than admitting any wrongdoing.

FUD Alert: Binance's CZ Quashes French Rumors

Responding to this viewpoint, Cochran noted that the settlement does not change the fact that Binance had assets outside of Binance US control. Thus, irrespective of potential court outcomes, he argues that this situation validates concerns about the commingling of assets.

While Binance has repeatedly assured users of the security of their funds, the controversy has highlighted the importance of clear asset management and accountability, particularly in an industry where user trust is paramount.

About the author
Arman Shirinyan

Arman Shirinyan is a trader, crypto enthusiast and SMM expert with more than four years of experience.

Arman strongly believes that cryptocurrencies and the blockchain will be of constant use in the future. Currently, he focuses on news, articles with deep analysis of crypto projects and technical analysis of cryptocurrency trading pairs.

