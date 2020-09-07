Did Band Protocol CTO Create SushiSwap? Chainlink’s Number One Competitor Addresses Rumors

Latest Cryptocurrency News
Mon, 09/07/2020 - 06:27
Something titleSomething title
Alex Dovbnya
Chainlink’s biggest competitor addresses the accusations of being involved in the operation of SushiSwap
Did Band Protocol CTO Create SushiSwap? Chainlink’s Number One Competitor Addresses Rumors
Cover image via medium.com
Contents

Band Protocol, a blockchain-powered platform for data oracles, has addressed the allegations of being involved in the operation of SushiSwap in its Sept. 7 Medium post.

Its team continues to insist that Sorawit Suriyakarn, the CTO of Band Protocol, didn’t create the controversial Uniswap fork.

However, it turns out that Suriyakarn was, in fact, involved in the review of the project’s initial code deployment: 

"Sorawit Suriyakarn as CTO, often reviews the code for other projects, as it is commonplace within the industry. He did a review of the initial code deployment of SushiSwap to make sure it was safe for public use."   

Mounting evidence 

The ties between Band Protocol and SushiSwap came under intense scrutiny after the latter got abruptly abandoned by its anonymous founder NomiChef on Sept. 5. 

As reported by U.Today, NomiChef dumped all of his SUSHI holdings, which made the token plunge by more than 70 percent due to “exit scam” fears.   

Cryptocurrency exchange Binance, which launched the BAND token through its IEO platform in 2019 and later partnered with Band Protocol to integrate its oracle data, appeared under fire after listing SUSHI.

The token partially recovered from the crash after FTX CEO Sam Bankman-Fried unexpectedly took over the project but rumors about Band Protocol’s role in this drama continued to circulate on crypto Twitter.

Such facts as Band Protocol sharing the same hosting service (Render.com) with SushiSwap and both Suriyakarn and NomiChef having a strong interest in popular card game Hearthstone were quickly picked up by the rivaling Chainlink community.

Hosting service
image by @nomos_paradox

Related Mike Novogratz Compares DeFi to Tesla, and He Has Scary Warning
Related
Mike Novogratz Compares DeFi to Tesla, and He Has Scary Warning

Pure coincidences 

In his rebuttal post, Paul Nattapatsiri, the CPO Band Protocol, says that Render.com is a well-known hosting service but they decided to switch to Netlify to avoid confusion.

“We have since changed the hosting service to Netlify to avoid any further confusion. Also, note that we use a variety of tools and services for product hosting and deployment including Surge, AWS Web Services, and Google Cloud Platform.”

Speaking of the Hearthstone connection, Nattapatsiri notes that having Hearthstone-related Github repositories doesn’t mean that Suriyakarn is Chef Nomi:

“Hearthstone is a game played by more than 100 million players worldwide. Starring one of the few open-source techs made for the game doesn’t mean Sorawit is Chef Nomi.”

#Chainlink (LINK) News#BAND News#SUSHI News
About the author
Alex Dovbnya

Alex Dovbnya (aka AlexMorris) is a cryptocurrency expert, trader and journalist with extensive experience of covering everything related to the burgeoning industry — from price analysis to Blockchain disruption. Alex authored more than 1,000 stories for U.Today, CryptoComes and other fintech media outlets. He’s particularly interested in regulatory trends around the globe that are shaping the future of digital assets, can be contacted at alex.dovbnya@u.today.

Bitcoin Gets Outperformed by Stocks During Quiet Month Bitcoin Gets Outperformed by Stocks During Quiet Month
Latest Cryptocurrency News
6 days ago

Bitcoin Gets Outperformed by Stocks During Quiet Month

Ripple Shifts 20 Mln XRP, While Coinbase Pro Transfers 35.1 Mln XRP Ripple Shifts 20 Mln XRP, While Coinbase Pro Transfers 35.1 Mln XRP
Latest Cryptocurrency News
6 days ago

Ripple Shifts 20 Mln XRP, While Coinbase Pro Transfers 35.1 Mln XRP

$8 Bln Crypto Exchange Coinbase Welcomes Marc Andreessen as Its New Board Observer $8 Bln Crypto Exchange Coinbase Welcomes Marc Andreessen as Its New Board Observer
Latest Cryptocurrency News
6 days ago

$8 Bln Crypto Exchange Coinbase Welcomes Marc Andreessen as Its New Board Observer

Did Band Protocol CTO Create SushiSwap? Chainlink’s Number One Competitor Addresses Rumors

Latest Cryptocurrency News
Mon, 09/07/2020 - 06:27
Something titleSomething title
Alex Dovbnya
Chainlink’s biggest competitor addresses the accusations of being involved in the operation of SushiSwap
Did Band Protocol CTO Create SushiSwap? Chainlink’s Number One Competitor Addresses Rumors
Cover image via medium.com
Contents

Band Protocol, a blockchain-powered platform for data oracles, has addressed the allegations of being involved in the operation of SushiSwap in its Sept. 7 Medium post.

Its team continues to insist that Sorawit Suriyakarn, the CTO of Band Protocol, didn’t create the controversial Uniswap fork.

However, it turns out that Suriyakarn was, in fact, involved in the review of the project’s initial code deployment: 

"Sorawit Suriyakarn as CTO, often reviews the code for other projects, as it is commonplace within the industry. He did a review of the initial code deployment of SushiSwap to make sure it was safe for public use."   

Mounting evidence 

The ties between Band Protocol and SushiSwap came under intense scrutiny after the latter got abruptly abandoned by its anonymous founder NomiChef on Sept. 5. 

As reported by U.Today, NomiChef dumped all of his SUSHI holdings, which made the token plunge by more than 70 percent due to “exit scam” fears.   

Cryptocurrency exchange Binance, which launched the BAND token through its IEO platform in 2019 and later partnered with Band Protocol to integrate its oracle data, appeared under fire after listing SUSHI.

The token partially recovered from the crash after FTX CEO Sam Bankman-Fried unexpectedly took over the project but rumors about Band Protocol’s role in this drama continued to circulate on crypto Twitter.

Such facts as Band Protocol sharing the same hosting service (Render.com) with SushiSwap and both Suriyakarn and NomiChef having a strong interest in popular card game Hearthstone were quickly picked up by the rivaling Chainlink community.

Hosting service
image by @nomos_paradox

Related Mike Novogratz Compares DeFi to Tesla, and He Has Scary Warning
Related
Mike Novogratz Compares DeFi to Tesla, and He Has Scary Warning

Pure coincidences 

In his rebuttal post, Paul Nattapatsiri, the CPO Band Protocol, says that Render.com is a well-known hosting service but they decided to switch to Netlify to avoid confusion.

“We have since changed the hosting service to Netlify to avoid any further confusion. Also, note that we use a variety of tools and services for product hosting and deployment including Surge, AWS Web Services, and Google Cloud Platform.”

Speaking of the Hearthstone connection, Nattapatsiri notes that having Hearthstone-related Github repositories doesn’t mean that Suriyakarn is Chef Nomi:

“Hearthstone is a game played by more than 100 million players worldwide. Starring one of the few open-source techs made for the game doesn’t mean Sorawit is Chef Nomi.”

#Chainlink (LINK) News#BAND News#SUSHI News
About the author
Alex Dovbnya

Alex Dovbnya (aka AlexMorris) is a cryptocurrency expert, trader and journalist with extensive experience of covering everything related to the burgeoning industry — from price analysis to Blockchain disruption. Alex authored more than 1,000 stories for U.Today, CryptoComes and other fintech media outlets. He’s particularly interested in regulatory trends around the globe that are shaping the future of digital assets, can be contacted at alex.dovbnya@u.today.

Bitcoin Gets Outperformed by Stocks During Quiet Month Bitcoin Gets Outperformed by Stocks During Quiet Month
Latest Cryptocurrency News
6 days ago

Bitcoin Gets Outperformed by Stocks During Quiet Month

Ripple Shifts 20 Mln XRP, While Coinbase Pro Transfers 35.1 Mln XRP Ripple Shifts 20 Mln XRP, While Coinbase Pro Transfers 35.1 Mln XRP
Latest Cryptocurrency News
6 days ago

Ripple Shifts 20 Mln XRP, While Coinbase Pro Transfers 35.1 Mln XRP

$8 Bln Crypto Exchange Coinbase Welcomes Marc Andreessen as Its New Board Observer $8 Bln Crypto Exchange Coinbase Welcomes Marc Andreessen as Its New Board Observer
Latest Cryptocurrency News
6 days ago

$8 Bln Crypto Exchange Coinbase Welcomes Marc Andreessen as Its New Board Observer