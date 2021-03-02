DeFi Project Orion Protocol Announces Expansion to Binance Smart Chain

Tue, 03/02/2021 - 19:00
Alex Dovbnya
DeFi liquidity aggregator Orion Protocol is set to expand to Binance Smart Chain
DeFi Project Orion Protocol Announces Expansion to Binance Smart Chain
Decentralized finance (DeFi) project Orion Protocol to integrate Binance Smart Chain (BSC) into its protocol. 

The move, according to CEO Alexey Koloskov, will give the users more freedom:     

Expanding to Binance Smart Chain and other blockchains is a natural move for Orion Protocol, as it gives our users more freedom to transact across the crypto sphere.

From a technical perspective, the expansion to BSC will make it possible to increase the speed of order execution by a whopping 100 percent.     

After launching the first phase of its terminal in mid-December, Orion Protocol now provides access to thousands of trading pairs on some of the biggest centralized cryptocurrency exchanges. The terminal will be fully rolled out by the end of this quarter.   

Orion Protocol was founded back in 2018 to aggregate liquidity across the entire cryptocurrency market.

More chains are coming

Because of its cheap fees, Binance Chain has already managed to grab a significant chunk of Ethereum’s market share in the DeFi sector. 

BSC-powered PancakeSwap is currently the second-largest exchange, according to CoinGecko data. Meanwhile, 1inch went live on the rapidly growing chain last week.

Orion Protocol will soon announce more chains that it will integrate in the near future.  

