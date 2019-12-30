Back
DeFi Is Not Ready for Mainstream Use: Compound Founder Robert Leshner

0
📰 News
  • Alex Dovbnya
    📰 News

    The idea of decentralized banking services is too appealing to ignore but even those with skin the game agree that DeFi is still unlikely to hit the mainstream soon

Cover image via www.youtube.com
Contents

Decentralized finance (DeFi) has become a hot topic within the cryptocurrency industry in 2019. The total value of capital locked in DeFi is inching closer to $1 bln.

However, Robert Leshner, the founder of crypto lending startup Compound, told The Financial Times that this technology is now ready to hit the mainstream. 

“It’s not ready for mainstream use and it’s not ready for human consumption . . . This early phase is really for researchers, professionals, very sophisticated speculators.”     

Some roadblocks for DeFi 

While Lesher believes that DeFi could indeed reach widespread acceptance in the 2020s, there are experts who are less optimistic. For instance, Tim Swanson of Post Oak Labs believes that the industry will adopt a more sober attitude towards the new buzz word. 

“Regulators will increasingly learn about how in many case DeFi is often basically non-compliant . . . with anti-money laundering and know your customer rules.”

Despite the fact that DeFi proffered plenty of use cases for Ethereum, Vitalik Buterin himself cautioned investors about the pitfalls of putting money in such projects, which shouldn't be treated as a safe investment option.     

The first decentralized bank

As reported by U.Today, MakerDAO was predicted to become the first trustless bank by Weiss Crypto Ratings. More than $350 worth of the USD-based DAI stablecoin has been locked up in Maker's protocol.  

However, Bitcoin enthusiast Peter McCormack claimed that DAI is way too complicated for people to care. With Rune Christensen, the mastermind behind MakerDAO, possibly abandoning the team and becoming a neuroscientist, the project could also witness even more infighting.  

About the author

Alex Dovbnya

Alex Dovbnya (aka AlexMorris) is a cryptocurrency expert, trader and journalist with an extensive experience of covering everything related to the burgeoning industry — from price analysis to Blockchain disruption. Alex authored more than 1,000 stories for U.Today, CryptoComes and other fintech media outlets. He’s particularly interested in regulatory trends around the globe that are shaping the future of digital assets.

Original U.Today article

XRP Price Prediction: Is Resistance at $0.198 Holding XRP Back?

0
📈 Price Predictions
  • Bogdan Zarutsky
    📈 Price Predictions

    Pressure on XRP and the cryptocurrency market continues to be exerted by Chinese authorities. Currently, the Chinese government is trying to weaken the mining industry.

Cover image via

Disclaimer: The opinion expressed here is not investment advice – it is provided for informational purposes only. It does not necessarily reflect the opinion of U.Today. Every investment and all trading involves risk, so you should always perform your own research prior to making decisions. We do not recommend investing money you cannot afford to lose.

Contents

The pressure on XRP and the cryptocurrency market continues to be exerted by the actions of the Chinese authorities. 

According to the news, the Chinese government is trying to weaken the mining industry:

  • Assets of Century Cloud Core, a subsidiary of the mining firm Bitmain, were frozen
  • The Head of MicroBT, a company that manufactures equipment for cryptocurrency mining, was arrested
  • As part of a fight against stealing electricity, a large number of ASIC miners have been confiscated

XRP/USD Over a Four-Hour (H4) Period

XRPUSD H4 Price Prediction
XRP/USD chart by TradingView

Looking at the four-hour period, XRP/USD maintained neutrality. At the same time, the chart overcame a downtrend, which is good news. However, the level near the $0.198 region has kept the price from growing any further.

XRP/USD Over an Hour (H1) Period

XRPUSD H1Price Prediction
XRP/USD chart by TradingView

The hour period completely repeats the four-hour period. The force of the bulls is not enough to break the aforementioned level.

It is important to note that the actions by the Chinese authorities look rather strange, given the fact that mining in China is not officially prohibited. 
Even optimistic comments by Ripple's CEO Brad Garlinghouse, who managed to attract investments a record $200 million in 2019, could not help XRP.

What Can Strengthen XRP/USD in the Near Future?

Ripple is heading to Brazil to forge a new partnership there.
Brazil is a leader in innovative technologies and is ready to open up this path for the rest of Latin America.

In addition to Brazil, Ripple is focused on expansion into several other South American countries including Chile, Peru, and Argentina.

As a Side Note:

The company is currently working with Santander Brasil, Bradesco, and Banco Rendimento, which utilizes a payment system but does not yet use XRP.

About the author

Bogdan Zarutsky

Bogdan Zarutsky is a stock market specialist. The first steps in the world of finance he made back in 2006. Bogdan's professional interests include technical analysis, in particular Elliott wave analysis, fundamental analysis, intraday trading, risk management.

In addition, Bogdan is the author of analytical articles on fundamental analysis for stock and currency markets.

