Crypto Exchange Huobi Suspending Services for New Users in China

News
Mon, 05/24/2021 - 05:18
article image
Alex Dovbnya
Huobi is feeling the heat of China's renewed cryptocurrency crackdown
Crypto Exchange Huobi Suspending Services for New Users in China
Cover image via stock.adobe.com
Read U.TODAY on
Google News

In a statement to Reuters, cryptocurrency exchange Huobi has confirmed suspending its services in Mainland China amid a crackdown.

As reported by U.Today, Huobi Pool stopped providing mining hosting services to Chinese customers on May 23.

The company has also halted the sales of its cryptocurrency mining machines.

Related
South Korea to Develop Pilot Platform for CBDC
Last week, a top Chinese regulator called for clamping down on Bitcoin mining and trading, causing a significant market correction.

The BTC.TOP pool suspended its Chinese operations last week. Founder Jiang Zhuoer claims that China will lose its Bitcoin mining crown to the U.S.:

Eventually, China will lose crypto computing power to foreign markets as well.

article image
About the author
Alex Dovbnya

Alex Dovbnya (aka AlexMorris) is a cryptocurrency expert, trader and journalist with extensive experience of covering everything related to the burgeoning industry — from price analysis to Blockchain disruption. Alex authored more than 1,000 stories for U.Today, CryptoComes and other fintech media outlets. He’s particularly interested in regulatory trends around the globe that are shaping the future of digital assets, can be contacted at alex.dovbnya@u.today.

article image Ripple CEO Flattered by Accusations of Being Elon Musk's "Puppet Master"
05/24/2021 - 05:59

Ripple CEO Flattered by Accusations of Being Elon Musk's "Puppet Master"
Alex DovbnyaAlex Dovbnya
article image Crypto Exchange Huobi Suspending Services for New Users in China
05/24/2021 - 05:18

Crypto Exchange Huobi Suspending Services for New Users in China

Alex DovbnyaAlex Dovbnya
article image South Korea to Develop Pilot Platform for CBDC
05/24/2021 - 04:19

South Korea to Develop Pilot Platform for CBDC
Alex DovbnyaAlex Dovbnya

Featured videos

Subscribe to U.Today
TikTok img TikTok img TikTok img TikTok img TikTok img TikTok img TikTok img TikTok img TikTok img TikTok img