Binance, one of the leading cryptocurrency exchanges, is currently offline.

According to a tweet posted by Binance CEO Changpeng Zhao, the downtime was caused by an issue with their DNS provider.

Zhao promises to solve the problem as soon as possible while ensuring his customers that their funds are 'safu.'

Back in May 2019, the exchange suffered a $40 mln hack due to a security vulnerability.