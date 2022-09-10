Cosmos (ATOM) Price Spikes by 40% in Two Days: Possible Reasons

Sat, 09/10/2022 - 13:28
article image
Vladislav Sopov
ATOM, core native cryptocurrency of Cosmos interblockchain ecosystem, outperformed all large caps in last days, here's why
Cosmos (ATOM) Price Spikes by 40% in Two Days: Possible Reasons
Cover image via stock.adobe.com
Read U.TODAY on
Google News
Contents

Frens Validator, a large and passionate community of Cosmos (ATOM) contributors, shared the agenda of the most crucial Cosmos event in 2022. It looks like the ATOM community is on the verge of a massive announcement.

Cosmos 2.0 might be announced on Cosmoverse 2022

According to the announcement shared by the Frens Validator team on its official Twitter account, the Cosmos 2.0 design might be announced in Medellín, Colombia on Sept. 28.

The Cosmos 2.0 discussion will take place on the third day of Cosmoverse. The panel will be helmed by Cosmos (ATOM) co-founder Ethan Buchman, strategy lead Sam Hart, key figurehead of Agoric Zaki Manian; popular YouTube influencer Cryptocito will be a moderator of the discussion.

Cosmoverse 2022 is the largest Cosmos-centric event for entrepreneurs, Web3 developers, enthusiasts, students, contributors and dApps owners.

The conference agenda will be accompanied by side events hosted by Osmosis DEX, Mars Protocol, OmniFlix, Loop Finance and Composable Finance protocols.

ATOM adds 40%, spikes to five-week highs

Cosmos 2.0 is set to reconsider the functionality, interoperability and general architecture of the leading cross-blockchain ecosystem Cosmos (ATOM).

This announcement might be among the factors that contributed to a surprising rally of the ATOM price that took place amid the bearish recession of the market.

ATOM spikes over $16,5
Image by CoinMarketCap

On Sept. 7 - Sept. 9, the ATOM price went ballistic: it surged from $11.5 to over $16.5 in less than two days. As such, the ATOM price got back to its early August levels.

#Cosmos
article image
About the author
Vladislav Sopov

Blockchain Analyst & Writer with scientific background. 6+ years in IT-analytics, 3+ years in blockchain.

Worked in independent analysis as well as in start-ups (Swap.online, Monoreto, Attic Lab etc.)

related image Cardano's First NFT Lending Platform Announces $25,000 in Bounty Ahead of Mainnet Launch
09/10/2022 - 15:57
Cardano's First NFT Lending Platform Announces $25,000 in Bounty Ahead of Mainnet Launch
Tomiwabold OlajideTomiwabold Olajide
related image XRPL Could Become Go-to Platform for CBDCs, Here's How
09/10/2022 - 15:39
XRPL Could Become Go-to Platform for CBDCs, Here's How
Vladislav SopovVladislav Sopov
related image Here's How Much Ethereum Validators Will Earn Post-Merge
09/10/2022 - 15:22
Here's How Much Ethereum Validators Will Earn Post-Merge
Vladislav SopovVladislav Sopov