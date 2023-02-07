Compound (COMP) Breaking Out, Targeting $67, Analyst Says

Tue, 02/07/2023 - 16:05
article image
Yuri Molchan
COMP token price may jump to $67 level, analyst says, here's tailwind it needs now
Compound (COMP) Breaking Out, Targeting $67, Analyst Says
Cover image via stock.adobe.com

Disclaimer: The opinion expressed here is not investment advice – it is provided for informational purposes only. It does not necessarily reflect the opinion of U.Today. Every investment and all trading involves risk, so you should always perform your own research prior to making decisions. We do not recommend investing money you cannot afford to lose.

Read U.TODAY on
Google News
Contents

Crypto analyst Ali Martinez has shared a COMP chart that shows that the popular DeFi token is breaking out and has good odds of soaring higher if it can find enough support from buyers.

"Compound appears to be breaking out"

Martinez tweeted that COMP, at the moment, is going through the descending triangle pattern of a symmetrical triangle that formed on the four-hour COMP/TetherUS Perpetual Futures chart on Binance.

The trader believes that if the wave of buying pressure surges, it can push the token's price up by about 24%, in the direction of the $67 level. The main condition here is that COMP has to hold the $50 support.

“A spike in buying pressure could COMP up 24% towards $67 as long as the $50 support holds.”

Over the past 24 hours, the aforementioned token has jumped by roughly 9% overall, now exchanging hands at the $55.58 level. It is currently trading about 94% below its all-time high of $911 reached on May 12, 2021, after Bitcoin hit a historic peak, too.

COMP is a governance token utilized on decentralized ledger Compound. It is ranked 103rd on the CoinMarketCap scale of tokens with a market capitalization of $403,469,637 (it has grown by 5.86% in the past 24 hours). The token's trading volume has also jumped up, by 21.93%, reaching $42,212,246.

Related
Dogecoin (DOGE) Breaks Out of Falling Wedge, Technically Well Positioned for Rise: Analyst

Crypto discussion rate surges

According to a tweet recently published by Santiment data aggregator, crypto is enjoying a rise in discussion on various social media platforms. Per the tweet, the total number of mentions stays at a high level after reaching a peak in the middle of December last year.

It remains high even though flagship cryptocurrency Bitcoin is 66% under its historic peak of $69,000 reached in November 2021. Therefore, the Santiment team states, interest in crypto is definitely rising in the community.

#Compound news #COMPUSD
article image
About the author
Yuri Molchan

Yuri is a crypto journalist interested in technology and technical innovations. He has been in crypto since 2017. Believes that blockchain and cryptocurrencies have a potential to transform the world in the future in many of its aspects. ‘Hodls’ major cryptocurrencies and has written for multiple crypto media outlets. 

His articles have been quoted by such crypto influencers as Tyler Winklevoss, John McAfee, CZ Binance, Max Keiser, etc.

Currently Yuri is a news writer at U.Today and can be contacted at yuri.molchan@u.today.

related image Ex-Coinbase Product Manager Pleads Guilty to Insider Trading
02/07/2023 - 17:03
Ex-Coinbase Product Manager Pleads Guilty to Insider Trading
Alex DovbnyaAlex Dovbnya
related image XRP Unexpectedly Drops to 50-Day Moving Average as 40% of Rally's Gains Are Gone
02/07/2023 - 17:00
XRP Unexpectedly Drops to 50-Day Moving Average as 40% of Rally's Gains Are Gone
Arman ShirinyanArman Shirinyan
related image Arthur Hayes Started Buying Bitcoin (BTC), Here's Why
02/07/2023 - 15:55
Arthur Hayes Started Buying Bitcoin (BTC), Here's Why
Gamza KhanzadaevGamza Khanzadaev