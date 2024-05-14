Advertisement
AD

    Coinbase CLO Rallies Binance, Ripple, Uniswap to Resist SEC's 'Gaslighting'

    Advertisement
    article image
    Godfrey Benjamin
    Coinbase CLO accuses US SEC of 'gaslighting' its crypto target
    Tue, 14/05/2024 - 10:16
    Coinbase CLO Rallies Binance, Ripple, Uniswap to Resist SEC's 'Gaslighting'
    Cover image via www.freepik.com

    Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

    Read U.TODAY on
    Google News

    Paul Grewal, Chief Legal Officer (CLO) of Coinbase Global Inc., has called on other crypto platforms on the U.S. SEC’s radar to reject the commission’s crack-down approach.

    Advertisement

    Coinbase CLO points out SEC’s gaslighting

    According to Paul Grewal, the Securities and Exchange Commission refuses to provide clarity on its crackdown tactics. It is worth noting that Coinbase has a major legal brawl with the market regulator over the alleged support for securities tokens.

    Related
    SEC v. Ripple: Defendant Files Motion to Seal Documents

    To drive home his point, Grewal tagged other firms the regulator has sued or issued a Wells Notice to. He called on Binance, Ripple, Uniswap, Robinhood and Kraken to ask whether or not they got full clarity on the key reasons behind the Wells Notice or charges levied against them.

    To Grewal, that the SEC brings up charges without a "thorough explanation" is straight-up gaslighting before Judge Shelby and the United States District Court. He believes this is wrong and should not stand.

    There are different claims against the SEC’s stance that some of the top altcoins on the market are securities. The ruling from Judge Analisa Torres that XRP in itself is not a security forms the most defined clarity over the past year.

    Grasping at straws

    Despite the clarity the XRP ruling provided, the regulator is still grasping at straws and is vehemently pursuing remedies from Ripple. This remedy stems from the part of the ruling that faults the company for selling XRP to institutional investors.

    Related
    Billionaire Cuban Says SEC Should Take Page Out of Japan's Crypto Playbook

    Some of the SEC’s targets, including Robinhood, have revealed several attempts to connect with the SEC to discuss its process. In all, the SEC’s inconsistent feedback has left a major gray area that it is hanging on to sue crypto players.

    There is a major trend now, however, and it hinges on the readiness of these affected firms to fight their case in court.

    #Coinbase
    About the author
    article image
    Godfrey Benjamin

    Godfrey Benjamin is an experienced crypto journalist whose main goal is to educate everyone around him about the prospects of Web 3.0. His love for crypto was birthed when, as a former banker, he discovered the obvious advantages of decentralized money over traditional payments. With his vast experience covering various aspects of Web3, Godfrey's articles has been featured on Blockchain.news, Cryptonews and Coingape, among others.

    related image Dogecoin Founder Offers "Mars Colonization Movie Script" to Elon Musk
    2024/05/14 10:11
    Dogecoin Founder Offers "Mars Colonization Movie Script" to Elon Musk
    Yuri MolchanYuri Molchan
    related image Top Ripple Exec Shares Crucial Tokenization Opinion: How Does It Affect XRP?
    2024/05/14 10:11
    Top Ripple Exec Shares Crucial Tokenization Opinion: How Does It Affect XRP?
    Gamza KhanzadaevGamza Khanzadaev
    related image Bitcoiner Samson Mow Slams Ripple For Spreading FUD About Bitcoin and Tether
    2024/05/14 10:11
    Bitcoiner Samson Mow Slams Ripple For Spreading FUD About Bitcoin and Tether
    Yuri MolchanYuri Molchan
    Advertisement
    TopCryptoNewsinYourMailbox
    TopCryptoNewsinYourMailbox
    Advertisement
    Advertisement
    Price Index
    Bitcoin
    Ethereum
    XRP
    Cardano
    Dogecoin
    Shiba Inu
    Tron
    Polygon
    Litecoin
    Solana

    Latest Press Releases

    Liminal Custody Secures Key ADGM FSP License, Reinforcing Leadership in Digital Asset Custody
    Dubai FinTech Summit concludes with over 8,000 visitors from 118 countries
    International Web3 Conference Hosted by DeGameFi
    Submit Press Release
    Our social media
    There's a lot to see there, too

    Popular articles

    Coinbase CLO Rallies Binance, Ripple, Uniswap to Resist SEC's 'Gaslighting'
    Dogecoin Founder Offers "Mars Colonization Movie Script" to Elon Musk
    Top Ripple Exec Shares Crucial Tokenization Opinion: How Does It Affect XRP?
    Show all
    Advertisement
    AD