Coinbase CLO Rallies Binance, Ripple, Uniswap to Resist SEC's 'Gaslighting'

Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

Paul Grewal, Chief Legal Officer (CLO) of Coinbase Global Inc., has called on other crypto platforms on the U.S. SEC’s radar to reject the commission’s crack-down approach.

Advertisement

Coinbase CLO points out SEC’s gaslighting

According to Paul Grewal, the Securities and Exchange Commission refuses to provide clarity on its crackdown tactics. It is worth noting that Coinbase has a major legal brawl with the market regulator over the alleged support for securities tokens.

To drive home his point, Grewal tagged other firms the regulator has sued or issued a Wells Notice to. He called on Binance, Ripple, Uniswap, Robinhood and Kraken to ask whether or not they got full clarity on the key reasons behind the Wells Notice or charges levied against them.

To Grewal, that the SEC brings up charges without a "thorough explanation" is straight-up gaslighting before Judge Shelby and the United States District Court. He believes this is wrong and should not stand.

What about you @RobinhoodApp, did you get a "thorough explanation" in your Wells process? How about you @Ripple? @Uniswap? @krakenfx? @BinanceUS ? Anyone else? This is straight up gaslighting before Judge Shelby and the United States District Court. It should not stand. https://t.co/PpmELt2a8H — paulgrewal.eth (@iampaulgrewal) May 14, 2024

There are different claims against the SEC’s stance that some of the top altcoins on the market are securities. The ruling from Judge Analisa Torres that XRP in itself is not a security forms the most defined clarity over the past year.

Grasping at straws

Despite the clarity the XRP ruling provided, the regulator is still grasping at straws and is vehemently pursuing remedies from Ripple. This remedy stems from the part of the ruling that faults the company for selling XRP to institutional investors.

Some of the SEC’s targets, including Robinhood, have revealed several attempts to connect with the SEC to discuss its process. In all, the SEC’s inconsistent feedback has left a major gray area that it is hanging on to sue crypto players.

There is a major trend now, however, and it hinges on the readiness of these affected firms to fight their case in court.