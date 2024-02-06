Advertisement
Charles Edwards Unveils Golden Bitcoin Buying Opportunity Amid BTC Halving

Gamza Khanzadaev
Charles Edwards names best time to get into BTC amid Bitcoin halving
Tue, 6/02/2024 - 15:45
Charles Edwards Unveils Golden Bitcoin Buying Opportunity Amid BTC Halving
Charles Edwards, a prominent figure in the crypto space, has identified what he deems as the prime opportunity for Bitcoin investment amid the upcoming halving event. 

According to his analysis, the period spanning from April 17, 2024, to April 17, 2025, offers the most favorable risk-reward ratio for long-term BTC investors.

Edwards suggests that during this time frame, the rate of change in the supply growth rate of Bitcoin is expected to decrease by over 4% per month, leading to a phenomenon he refers to as a "supply squeeze."

Bitcoin to $300,000

Drawing comparisons to historical data, Edwards points out that if Bitcoin's post-halving returns mimic those of 2020, the cryptocurrency could potentially reach a staggering $280,000 in value within the following year. 

He acknowledges that while some may argue that the returns of the 2020 cycle were exceptional, he attributes that it was subdued performance due to external factors such as China's crackdown on mining operations and significant tightening measures by the Fed.

BTC to USD by CoinMarketCap

In contrast to the challenges faced during the 2020 cycle, Edwards highlights the favorable conditions expected in 2024. He notes that the resumption of the Fed's anticipated easing policies could lead to a weaker dollar and, consequently, a stronger Bitcoin. Edwards also draws parallels between the launch of Bitcoin ETFs and the historic rise of gold following the introduction of the Gold ETF in 2004, suggesting that Bitcoin's smaller market cap presents significant upside potential.

With his analysis pointing to the potential for substantial gains in the Bitcoin price, Edwards speculates a conservative price target of $300,000 within the next few years.

About the author
article image
Gamza Khanzadaev

Financial analyst, trader and crypto enthusiast.

Gamza graduated with a degree in finance and credit with a specialization in securities and financial derivatives. He then also completed a master's program in banking and asset management.

He wants to have a hand in covering economic and fintech topics, as well as educate more people about cryptocurrencies and blockchain.

