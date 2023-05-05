Chainlink Functions Debuts on Avalanche (AVAX): Details

Fri, 05/05/2023 - 15:55
article image
Tomiwabold Olajide
This remains significant development for Avalanche (AVAX)
Chainlink Functions Debuts on Avalanche (AVAX): Details
Cover image via stock.adobe.com

Disclaimer: The opinion expressed here is not investment advice – it is provided for informational purposes only. It does not necessarily reflect the opinion of U.Today. Every investment and all trading involves risk, so you should always perform your own research prior to making decisions. We do not recommend investing money you cannot afford to lose.

Read U.TODAY on
Google News

According to a new announcement, Chainlink Functions is now live on the Avalanche Fuji testnet. Chainlink Functions, a serverless developer platform that enables anyone to quickly connect a smart contract to any Web2 API, allows Web3 and Web2 integrations.

Developers of smart contracts using the Avalanche ecosystem may now quickly integrate Web2 APIs and cloud services into their smart contracts by using Chainlink Functions. This implies that any Web2 API can now be brought onto Avalanche, thanks to Chainlink Functions.

Prior to today, Web3 developers were unable to use their smart contracts to access social media signals, AI computation, messaging services and other services by connecting them to current Web2 APIs.

For the Avalanche ecosystem, the inclusion of Chainlink Functions opens up a wide range of new smart contract use cases since it makes it simpler for developers to connect Web3 apps with Web2 data sources.

Alibaba Cloud set to enter metaverse on Avalanche

In further big news for Avalanche, the cloud subsidiary of Chinese tech giant Alibaba is creating a launchpad for enterprises to deploy metaverses on the Avalanche blockchain.

The launchpad, known as Cloudverse, is designed to offer businesses a complete platform to maintain and modify their metaverse spaces as they look for new ways to interact with their clients.

"With Cloudverse, Alibaba Cloud's millions of clients can easily deploy custom metaverses and unlock new dimensions for consumers," Avalanche stated in a tweet.

Per the collaboration, Alibaba Cloud will supply the computing power and storage, and Avalanche will supply the technology for creating the metaverse locations.

#Chainlink (LINK) News #Avalanche News
article image
About the author
Tomiwabold Olajide

Tomiwabold is a cryptocurrency analyst and an experienced technical analyst. He pays close attention to cryptocurrency research, conducting comprehensive price analysis and exchanging predictions of estimated market trends. Tomiwabold earned his degree at the University of Lagos.

related image Shibarium Beta Hits New Milestones, Former Coinbase CEO Loses $1 Million BTC Bet, Rapper Soulja Boy 'Done Got Rich Off PEPE': Crypto News Digest by U.Today
05/05/2023 - 16:02
Shibarium Beta Hits New Milestones, Former Coinbase CEO Loses $1 Million BTC Bet, Rapper Soulja Boy 'Done Got Rich Off PEPE': Crypto News Digest by U.Today
Valeria BlokhinaValeria Blokhina
related image XRPL to Receive New DeFi Use Cases as Decentralized ID Proposal Goes Live
05/05/2023 - 15:40
XRPL to Receive New DeFi Use Cases as Decentralized ID Proposal Goes Live
Tomiwabold OlajideTomiwabold Olajide
related image Binance CEO Warns of High Volatility Amid PEPE and Floki Listing
05/05/2023 - 15:20
Binance CEO Warns of High Volatility Amid PEPE and Floki Listing
Godfrey BenjaminGodfrey Benjamin