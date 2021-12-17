Cardano Sees Slight Increase in Whale Transactions, Is This a Swoop on the Dip?

Disclaimer: The opinion expressed here is not investment advice – it is provided for informational purposes only. It does not necessarily reflect the opinion of U.Today. Every investment and all trading involves risk, so you should always perform your own research prior to making decisions. We do not recommend investing money you cannot afford to lose.

Cardano is seeing a slight 3% increase in ''large'' transactions, according to IntotheBlock analytics. As of press time, Cardano was exchanging hands at $1.19, down 7.16% in the last 24 hours. "Large transactions" tracked by IntoTheBlock refer to transactions around 100,000 or more.

IntoThe Block analytics give Cardano's present whale concentration as 6%. This might suggest that a small number of the richest ADA holders control a huge amount of the entire Cardano supply.

Therefore, whales' activity may be quite significant for ADA token. Cardano ranks 7th largest with a present market capitalization of $41 billion.

A swoop on the dip?

Cardano (ADA) has steadily declined after topping out at $2.90 on Sep. 2. ADA's multi-month declines pushed its daily RSI, a momentum indicator, into oversold territory.

These are exciting times, with our growing dev community busy building & testing their #DApp projects. #DEXs, oracles, marketplaces, liquidity providers & more!@cryptstitution from the IOG community team has been meeting just a few of some of the projects #BuildingOnCardano👇1/n — Input Output (@InputOutputHK) December 17, 2021

In addition, ADA's price drop also led to what seems to be an "accumulation area." Whales have been known to swoop in during periods of dips or macroconsolidation so as to buy their favorite tokens at a discount. Development activity continues on the Cardano blockchain.

On-chain analytics firm Santiment noted that Solana, Polkadot and Cardano lead the way in daily development activity.