Advertisement
AD

    Cardano Post-Plomin Hardfork: Key Security Alert Issued

    Advertisement
    article image
    Tomiwabold Olajide
    Security alert issued as Cardano enters new governance era
    Fri, 31/01/2025 - 14:32
    A
    A
    A
    Cardano Post-Plomin Hardfork: Key Security Alert Issued
    Cover image via www.freepik.com

    Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

    Read U.TODAY on
    Google News

    The Cardano network has completed the Plomin hard fork, which introduced on-chain governance. The mainnet hard fork governance action was successfully enacted on Jan. 29 at 9:44 p.m. UTC, as intended and defined by the governance action mechanisms.

    Advertisement

    The most major development brought to Cardano by Plomin is the implementation of Delegate Representatives (dReps), who will vote on governance matters on behalf of ADA holders.

    Following the success of the Plomin hard fork, ADA holders will continue to accumulate staking rewards. However, as stated in CIP-1694, they may be unable to withdraw them unless they transfer their ADA voting powers to a DRep or a predetermined voting option.

    HOT Stories
    Saylor’s MicroStrategy Upsizes Its STRK Offering to $584 Million to Buy Bitcoin
    Elon Musk Reacts Enthusiastically to $4.20 Billion DOGE Hint
    RLUSD Major Milestone Triggers Warning for XRP Community: Details
    Shiba Inu Burn Rate Jumps 7,240%, Over 1.1 Billion SHIB Vanish

    Related
    Cardano's Plomin Upgrade Clears Crucial Hurdle — Will ADA Price Follow?
    Fri, 01/24/2025 - 13:51
    Cardano's Plomin Upgrade Clears Crucial Hurdle — Will ADA Price Follow?
    Tomiwabold OlajideTomiwabold Olajide

    Advertisement

    Like staking with stake pool operators, the staked ADA never leaves the holders' wallet, and delegating imposes no new spending or selling constraints because there is no additional cost or risk, but it allows ADA holders to help shape the future of Cardano.

    Security alert issued

    In a recent tweet, Intersect, a member-based organization for the Cardano ecosystem, noted that as Delegation to DReps is now live, security remains essential.

    Intersect urged the ADA community to stay safe when delegating, while offering key guidelines they could follow to protect themselves.  

    Related
    Cardano (ADA) Roadmap for 2025 Revealed: What's Inside?
    Thu, 01/30/2025 - 15:46
    Cardano (ADA) Roadmap for 2025 Revealed: What's Inside?
    Tomiwabold OlajideTomiwabold Olajide

    First, they should never share their wallet’s seed phrase or private keys, as no legitimate entity will ever request them. They should also be aware that official entities, such as Intersect, IOG, the Cardano Foundation and Emurgo, will never DM them first.

    Second, ADA holders should use official sources when delegating; they should always verify URLs and platforms, such as GovTool, to ensure authenticity.

    Third, ADA holders should be cautious of scams, as bad actors may attempt to exploit delegation; they should ignore unsolicited messages and be wary of fake accounts. If they stay vigilant, they can protect their ADA.

    Also, knowing the costs might be crucial to function accordingly in Cardano's new era of governance — registering a wallet for the first time (either for staking or delegation) requires a 2 ADA deposit to the network. Future delegations should only incur a nominal network fee. Users might register as a DRep to vote on behalf of themselves or others; a 500 ADA deposit is required by the network.

    Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

    #Cardano News
    About the author
    article image
    Tomiwabold Olajide

    Tomiwabold is a cryptocurrency analyst and an experienced technical analyst. He pays close attention to cryptocurrency research, conducting comprehensive price analysis and exchanging predictions of estimated market trends. Tomiwabold earned his degree at the University of Lagos.

    A
    A
    A

    Related articles

    Title news
    News
    Jan 31, 2025 - 14:28
    Major Stellar (XLM) Metric on Massive Rise: Here's What's Happening
    News
    Arman ShirinyanArman Shirinyan
    Title news
    News
    Jan 31, 2025 - 14:25
    Saylor’s MicroStrategy Upsizes Its STRK Offering to $584 Million to Buy Bitcoin
    News
    Yuri MolchanYuri Molchan
    Advertisement
    TopCryptoNewsinYourMailboxSubscribe
    TopCryptoNewsinYourMailboxSubscribe
    Advertisement
    Advertisement
    Subscribe to daily newsletter

    Recommended articles

    Opinions
    Jan 18, 2025 - 18:00
    Stellar Lumen (XLM) Price Prediction 2025
    article image Dan Burgin
    Guides
    Jan 16, 2025 - 1:30
    What is DeSci: Guide on Decentralized Science in Crypto
    article image Vladislav Sopov
    News
    Jan 15, 2025 - 10:56
    Top 10 Crypto Media Outlets Enter 2025: Latest Similarweb Data Update
    article image Vladislav Sopov
    Opinions
    Jan 5, 2025 - 18:30
    Ethereum (ETH) Price Prediction 2025
    article image Dan Burgin
    Opinions
    Jan 2, 2025 - 18:00
    Solana (SOL) Price Prediction 2025
    article image Dan Burgin
    Price Index
    Bitcoin
    Ethereum
    XRP
    Cardano
    Dogecoin
    Shiba Inu
    Tron
    Polygon
    Litecoin
    Solana

    Latest Press Releases

    Philippines Leads Southeast Asia’s Fintech Future: Fintech Revolution Summit 2025
    Automation & Law: How Lawrina Is Transforming the Contract Creation
    Airdrops in the TRON TRC-20 Network
    Submit Press Release
    Our social media
    There's a lot to see there, too

    Popular articles

    Cardano Post-Plomin Hardfork: Key Security Alert Issued
    Major Stellar (XLM) Metric on Massive Rise: Here's What's Happening
    Saylor’s MicroStrategy Upsizes Its STRK Offering to $584 Million to Buy Bitcoin
    Show all
    Advertisement
    AD