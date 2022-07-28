Cardano, Dogecoin, Shiba Inu Post Gains Amid Inflows into Crypto Market

Disclaimer: The opinion expressed here is not investment advice – it is provided for informational purposes only. It does not necessarily reflect the opinion of U.Today. Every investment and all trading involves risk, so you should always perform your own research prior to making decisions. We do not recommend investing money you cannot afford to lose.

Cryptocurrencies traded higher following the Federal Reserve's announcement that interest rates would be increased by 0.75 percentage points on Wednesday. At the time of publication, Cardano, Dogecoin and Shiba Inu were recording gains, posting a 24-hour positive change of 4.16%, 4.11% and 4.02%, respectively.

Over the last 24 hours, Cardano (ADA) reported massive whale trading volumes, ranking among the top 10 by trading volume among the 100 biggest BSC whales, per WhaleStats data.

JUST IN: $ADA @CardanoStiftung now on top 10 by trading volume among 100 biggest #BSC whales in the last 24hrs 🐳



(and hodl $BBW to see data for the top 4000!)#ADA #whalestats #babywhale #BBW pic.twitter.com/A3H5QyEgpa — WhaleStats - the top 1000 BSC richlist (@WhaleStatsBSC) July 28, 2022

In other positive news, ADA payments are accepted by the clothing line, Origin Threads, which also uses the Cardano blockchain for authenticity verification.

As reported by U.Today, the upgraded Dogecoin website is now live, exiting the preview mode it had been in earlier. In the past week, Dogecoin developers released the core update version 1.14.6, which included important security updates and changes to network efficiency.

Shiba Inu is also actively traded by whales as it ranked among the top 10 by trading volume among the 500 biggest ETH whales in the last 24 hours. This comes as two top ETH whales acquired a whopping 527 billion SHIB. According to WhaleStats, ETH whale "BlueWhale0159" ranked 401st bought 120,000,000,000 SHIB valued at $1,369,200.

Another ETH whale, "Gimli," had also bought 407,500,000,000 SHIB valued at $4,592,525.

Inflows into crypto market

The total crypto market capitalization saw a 5.86% increase to a record 1.05 trillion at the time of publication, suggesting inflows into the market.

In the past week, Coinshares reported that digital asset investment products saw inflows totaling $30 million. Bitcoin saw inflows totaling $19 million, while Ethereum recorded inflows of nearly $8 million.

Cardano investment products saw inflows totaling $1.4 million, in comparison with other crypto assets, which recorded no inflows.