Cardano Crosses 100 Million Transactions in Epic November Growth

Cardano (ADA) has achieved a significant milestone by topping 100 million transactions. This achievement highlights the network's expansion and increasing adoption.

November was a notable month for Cardano, with the ADA price surging 216% in a tremendous rise. The Cardano network also experienced an increase in transaction volume. According to November development highlights shared by Cardano developer Input Output Global (IOG), the total number of transactions for Cardano increased by 2.65 million over the month to a total of 100.57 million.

As of Nov. 29, 2024, Input Output Global (IOG) reported that there were 1,979 Cardano-based projects, including 603 new ones. The number of token policies grew by 10,132, while the number of native tokens issued climbed by 80,000. Plutus scripts increased by 9,102 for a total of 100,800. Fund13 voting began on Nov. 28 for Project Catalyst.

Cardano network releases and updates

Node v.10.1.2, an update to the previously released v.10.1.1, capable of crossing the Chang #2 hard fork, was released in November. This week, minor node release 10.1.3, which addresses Issue #4772, was announced. Plan 529 was also introduced, named after Epoch 529, which begins on Dec. 20, 2024, at 9:44 p.m. UTC and is the most likely date for the mainnet hard fork governance action to be initiated.

The Epoch 529 plan provides the best opportunity for the SPOs and ICC to vote to ratify the hard fork in January 2025, as ratification and enactment can occur at any Epoch boundary between Jan. 4 and 29, 2025.

As regards smart contract development, the Plutus team completed its work on serializing Agda-proof objects, bringing them closer to delivering a useful tool for certified compilation. A CIP to add modules to Untyped Plutus Core is currently being worked on.

A new version of the Protocol Insights dashboard, along with the v.2445.0 distribution, was released. The hard fork working group proposed naming the second hard fork in the Chang upgrade the Plomin hard fork, in honor of Matthew Plomin, USDM's president and cofounder who died unexpectedly in November, and the proposal has already been adopted.

The Cardano constitution was recently approved — a significant step forward for Cardano and the crypto industry. Next, it is up to the Cardano community whether or not to ratify it, expected to be submitted on-chain in January 2025.