Camino Network (CAM), Web3 Travel Platform, Goes Live in Mainnet

Chain4Travel, Swiss start-up for tourist segment insfrastructure, announces mainnet release of its first blockchain

New public and permissioned distributed ledger Camino Network (CAM) is set to supercharge business development in the travel segment with the disruptive power of Web3. It has already garnered the attention of the dozens of blue-chip giants on the global travel scene.

Backed by travel industry majors, Camino Network (CAM) goes live in mainnet

According to the official statement shared by the team of Chain4Travel, a Swiss-headquartered blockchain team, novel distributed ledger Camino Network (CAM) launches to address the pains of the travel segment.

Its main goal is to allow the players of the tourism market to build and deploy decentralized applications (dApps) powered by smart contracts for various use cases crucial for the sector as a whole.

Since the first release, Camino Network (CAM) is a 100% DAO-governed blockchain backed by representatives of top-tier travel brands from different regions of the globe including the likes of Lufthansa, Eurowings, Hahn Air, TUI, DER Touristik and Sunnycars.

Peter Stilwell, head of business operations and strategy for the EMEA region at Coinbase, stresses the importance of Camino Network (CAM) developments for the progress of massive Web3 adoption:

Camino Network will revolutionize the global travel industry by empowering both travel businesses and travelers with the full potential of Web3 technologies. This approach could also bring significant additional interest to the overall Web3 space, as it demonstrates new, real-world use cases that go beyond financial services.

Since Q2, 2022, the blockchain was available in public testnet and underwent stringent stress testing procedures.

Decentralized infrastructure of Camino Network (CAM) welcomes validators

The project scored an audit from Hexens, a leading cybersecurity firm that previously audited the Polygon Network (MATIC), 1inch (1INCH) and The Open Network (TON), to name a handful.

Vahe Karapetyan, CTO and co-founder of Hexens, highly rated the innovations of the product and its possible effects on the Web3 ecosystem:

Along with the released bug bounty program, we firmly support the comprehensive security approach of the Camino Network (CAM) team on its way to delivering a fast and secure solution for its users.

Poised to launch its full-fledged version in June 2023, the team of Camino Network (CAM) is onboarding new validators. Everyone with 100,000 CAM staked can join the validating process in order to protect the decentralization of the network.