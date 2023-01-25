Original U.Today article

BTC, ETH and XRP Price Analysis for January 25

Wed, 01/25/2023 - 15:15
article image
Denys Serhiichuk
Which top coins can remain in green zone against bears' pressure?
BTC, ETH and XRP Price Analysis for January 25
Cover image via www.tradingview.com

Disclaimer: The opinion expressed here is not investment advice – it is provided for informational purposes only. It does not necessarily reflect the opinion of U.Today. Every investment and all trading involves risk, so you should always perform your own research prior to making decisions. We do not recommend investing money you cannot afford to lose.

Read U.TODAY on
Google News

The correction continues on the cryptocurrency market as most of the coins are in the red zone.

Top 10 coins by CoinMarketCap

BTC/USD

Bitcoin (BTC) is one of the least falling coins, going down by 1.10%.

BTC/USD chart by TradingView

On the daily chart, the price of Bitcoin (BTC) has once again tested the support level at $22,442. However, if a bounce back to the middle of the channel does not happen, there is a chance to see a breakout, followed by the decline to the $22,000 zone and below.

Bitcoin is trading at $22,592 at press time.

ETH/USD

Ethereum (ETH) is more of a loser than Bitcoin (BTC), declining by almost 4%.

ETH/USD chart by TradingView

Ethereum (ETH) is trading similarly to Bitcoin (BTC) as its rate has also made a false breakout of the support at $1,516. Bulls can seize the initiative only if they restore the price above the $1,600 zone. In another case, the bears' pressure will remain relevant.

Ethereum is trading at $1,554 at press time.

XRP/USD

XRP is not an exception to the rule, decreasing by 3.32%.

XRP/USD chart by TradingView

On the daily time frame, the rate of XRP has made a false breakout of the support at $0.3974, which means that the level plays a key role for bulls. If they lose it, the energy will be enough for a correction to the $0.39 zone.

XRP is trading at $0.4051 at press time.

#Bitcoin Price Prediction #Ripple Price Prediction #Ethereum Price Prediction
article image
About the author
Denys Serhiichuk

With more than 5 years of trading, Denys has a deep knowledge of both technical and fundamental market analysis. Mainly, he has started his blog on TradingView where publishes all relevant information and makes predictions about top coins.
Thus, his experience is backed up by working in top blockchain related companies such as W12, Platinum Listing, ATB Coin, and others, can be contacted at denys.serhiichuk@u.today.

related image Owner of Bithumb Slapped with Arrest Warrant Request
01/25/2023 - 15:45
Owner of Bithumb Slapped with Arrest Warrant Request
Alex DovbnyaAlex Dovbnya
related image Gala (GALA) Pulls in 163% Monthly Gains, Here Are 2 Reasons Why It Outperformed
01/25/2023 - 15:32
Gala (GALA) Pulls in 163% Monthly Gains, Here Are 2 Reasons Why It Outperformed
Tomiwabold OlajideTomiwabold Olajide
related image This CEO Claims SHIB Is Pyramid Scheme, John Deaton Shares Why SEC Is Wrong About XRP Status, Shiba Eternity Game Gets Upgrade: Crypto News Digest by U.Today
01/25/2023 - 15:00
This CEO Claims SHIB Is Pyramid Scheme, John Deaton Shares Why SEC Is Wrong About XRP Status, Shiba Eternity Game Gets Upgrade: Crypto News Digest by U.Today
Valeria BlokhinaValeria Blokhina