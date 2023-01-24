Bitcoin (BTC) Price Analysis for January 24

Original U.Today article

How much time does Bitcoin (BTC) need to get to $25,000?

Disclaimer: The opinion expressed here is not investment advice – it is provided for informational purposes only. It does not necessarily reflect the opinion of U.Today. Every investment and all trading involves risk, so you should always perform your own research prior to making decisions. We do not recommend investing money you cannot afford to lose.

The cryptocurrency market might not have decided which way to move as some coins are in the red zone, while others keep rising.

BTC/USD

The price of Bitcoin (BTC) keeps rising, going up by 0.14% over the last 24 hours.

On the hourly chart, the price of Bitcoin (BTC) has bounced off the support level at $22,782, which means that bulls will not give so easily. If the candle fixes above that mark, the rise may continue to the interim point of $23,000 tomorrow.

The price is stuck in the channel on the daily time frame, between the support at $22,442 and the resistance at $23,362. If buyers cannot recover the price above the $23,000 zone soon, there are chances to see the fall to $22,000 until the end of the month.

From the midterm point of view, one should focus on the $22,781 level. If the bar closes above it, that means that bulls are ready to keep the growth going to the $24,000-$25,000 zone.

Bitcoin is trading at $22,834 at press time.