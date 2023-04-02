Original U.Today article

XRP Price Analysis for April 2

Sun, 04/02/2023 - 14:07
article image
Denys Serhiichuk
Does XRP have enough power to keep growing?
XRP Price Analysis for April 2
Bulls could not seize the initiative and the majority of the coins are in the red zone.

Top coins by CoinMarketCap

XRP/USD

The rate of XRP has declined by 0.23% since yesterday, while the price has risen by 12.67% over the last seven days.

XRP/USD chart by TradingView

On the local chart, the price has made a false breakout of the support at $0.5118. While the rate is above that mark, there is a chance to see slight growth. In this case, the upward move may lead to a test of the resistance at $0.5119. Such a scenario is relevant until the end of the day.

XRP/USD chart by TradingView

On the bigger time frame, buyers remain under sellers' pressure as the price is closer to the support than to the resistance.

However, if bulls can hold the rate above the vital zone of $0.50, one can expect a rise to the middle of the channel, to around the $0.55 mark.

XRP/USD chart by TradingView

On the weekly chart, the rate of XRP has made a false breakout of the resistance at $0.5582. It means that buyers are not powerful enough yet to keep the price rising. Respectively, sideways trading in the area of $0.50-$0.54 is the more likely scenario until mid-April.

XRP is trading at $0.5211 at press time.

article image
About the author
Denys Serhiichuk

With more than 5 years of trading, Denys has a deep knowledge of both technical and fundamental market analysis. Mainly, he has started his blog on TradingView where publishes all relevant information and makes predictions about top coins.
Thus, his experience is backed up by working in top blockchain related companies such as W12, Platinum Listing, ATB Coin, and others, can be contacted at denys.serhiichuk@u.today.

