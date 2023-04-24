DOGE Price Analysis for April 24

Bears are giving bulls no chances as the rates of most of the coins keep falling.
Top coins by CoinMarketCap
DOGE/USD
The rate of DOGE has fallen by almost 1% over the last 24 hours.
Image by TradingView
On the hourly chart, the rate of DOGE is on the way to the support at $0.07826. If the situation does not change by the end of the day, traders may see a more profound decline to the $0.078 mark.
Image by TradingView
On the daily time frame, neither sellers nor buyers are dominating as the moment. However, if the bar closes below the $0.078 mark, the decline may lead to the test of the support level at $0.076. Such a scenario is relevant until the end of the week.
Image by TradingView
From the midterm point of view, it is too early to make any predictions as the rate is trading in the middle of a wide channel. But if the weekly bar closes below the important mark of $0.08, one can expect a test of the $0.07 zone shortly.
DOGE is trading at $0.07864 at press time.