Mon, 04/24/2023 - 18:00
article image
Denys Serhiichuk
Is DOGE ready for bounce back?
DOGE Price Analysis for April 24
Bears are giving bulls no chances as the rates of most of the coins keep falling.

DOGE/USD

The rate of DOGE has fallen by almost 1% over the last 24 hours.

On the hourly chart, the rate of DOGE is on the way to the support at $0.07826. If the situation does not change by the end of the day, traders may see a more profound decline to the $0.078 mark.

On the daily time frame, neither sellers nor buyers are dominating as the moment. However, if the bar closes below the $0.078 mark, the decline may lead to the test of the support level at $0.076. Such a scenario is relevant until the end of the week.

From the midterm point of view, it is too early to make any predictions as the rate is trading in the middle of a wide channel. But if the weekly bar closes below the important mark of $0.08, one can expect a test of the $0.07 zone shortly.

DOGE is trading at $0.07864 at press time.

#Dogecoin Price Prediction
article image
About the author
Denys Serhiichuk

With more than 5 years of trading, Denys has a deep knowledge of both technical and fundamental market analysis. Mainly, he has started his blog on TradingView where publishes all relevant information and makes predictions about top coins.
Thus, his experience is backed up by working in top blockchain related companies such as W12, Platinum Listing, ATB Coin, and others, can be contacted at denys.serhiichuk@u.today.

