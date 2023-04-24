DOGE Price Analysis for April 24

Original U.Today article

Disclaimer: The opinion expressed here is not investment advice – it is provided for informational purposes only. It does not necessarily reflect the opinion of U.Today. Every investment and all trading involves risk, so you should always perform your own research prior to making decisions. We do not recommend investing money you cannot afford to lose.

Bears are giving bulls no chances as the rates of most of the coins keep falling.

Top coins by CoinMarketCap

DOGE/USD

The rate of DOGE has fallen by almost 1% over the last 24 hours.

Image by TradingView

On the hourly chart, the rate of DOGE is on the way to the support at $0.07826. If the situation does not change by the end of the day, traders may see a more profound decline to the $0.078 mark.

Image by TradingView

On the daily time frame, neither sellers nor buyers are dominating as the moment. However, if the bar closes below the $0.078 mark, the decline may lead to the test of the support level at $0.076. Such a scenario is relevant until the end of the week.

Image by TradingView

From the midterm point of view, it is too early to make any predictions as the rate is trading in the middle of a wide channel. But if the weekly bar closes below the important mark of $0.08, one can expect a test of the $0.07 zone shortly.

DOGE is trading at $0.07864 at press time.