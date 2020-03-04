Back
Breaking: RBI's Crypto Ban Lifted by Indian Supreme Court

Breaking: RBI's Crypto Ban Lifted by Indian Supreme Court

Wed, 03/04/2020 - 06:16
    Alex Dovbnya

    The Supreme Court of India injects a new life into the local cryptocurrency industry by lifting RBI's ban

After a two-year battle, the Supreme Court of India has finally lifted the cryptocurrency ban that was imposed by the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) on Apr. 6, 2018, the Economic Times reports.   

The court ruling is expected to be a boon for the local cryptocurrency industry that has been struggling big time after the RBI's crackdown. The country's central bank prohibited state banks to serve cryptocurrency exchanges and other companies that deal with the newfangled asset, but this is about to change now.          

Moreover, this Supreme Court decision indicates that it will not greenlight stricter regulations for cryptocurrencies after hearing another cryptocurrency-related case in the nearest future.            

Notably, despite its hawkish stance towards Bitcoin and other digital coins, the RBI also considered creating its own cryptocurrency, which is started exploring right before the damning ban. 

About the author

Alex Dovbnya

Alex Dovbnya (aka AlexMorris) is a cryptocurrency expert, trader and journalist with extensive experience of covering everything related to the burgeoning industry — from price analysis to Blockchain disruption. Alex authored more than 1,000 stories for U.Today, CryptoComes and other fintech media outlets. He’s particularly interested in regulatory trends around the globe that are shaping the future of digital assets.

Tether Gold (XAU₮) Reaches Market Cap of $21 Mln, Surpassing Biggest Rival

Wed, 03/04/2020 - 10:19
    Yuri Molchan

    The gold-pegged Tether stablecoin (XAU₮) has reached a market cap of $21 million, pulling ahead of its nearest rival and aiming to become the biggest gold-backed coin

Tether Gold is a stablecoin backed by physical gold (XAU). Its market cap has recently grown over $21 mln, thus surpassing other digital assets that expose investors to XAU.

A press release shared with U.Today says that Tether Gold has now surpassed its closest peer, PAX Gold, in market cap and in investor demand.

Paolo Ardoino, the CTO at Tether, believes that in the near future the market cap of Tether Gold will reach at least $100 mln. He says:

“Tether Gold has had a really great start. But I believe that this is nothing in comparison to the potential of this new asset, especially in the context of increased investor interest in risk diversification and capital safety against political uncertainty.”

“Tether Gold offers diversification in terms of risk and volatility and I expect it to reach a market capitalization of at least $100 million.”

Over the past year, the spot price of gold went up by about 24 percent, hitting $1,603 per ounce. Various market data shows that investor interest in gold is growing.

About the author

Yuri Molchan

Yuri is a journalist interested in technology and technical innovations. He has been in crypto since 2017. Believes that blockchain and cryptocurrencies have a potential to transform the world in the future. ‘Hodls’ cryptocurrencies. Has written for several crypto media. Currently is a news writer at U.Today.

