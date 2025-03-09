Advertisement
    BlockDAG Strengthens Its Core Team, Hyperliquid Whale’s Movement, Hedera's Market Ride

    By Guest Author
    Sun, 9/03/2025 - 18:06
    BlockDAG secures its future with a stronger team
    The crypto market is seeing big moves, and three major stories are catching everyone’s attention. Hedera’s price breakout has finally pushed past the stubborn $0.23 resistance, showing signs of strength after struggling for weeks. Traders are watching closely, wondering if this is the start of a bigger rally. 

    Meanwhile, a Hyperliquid whale made a bold move, betting $6 million on Bitcoin and Ethereum. If prices drop slightly, liquidation could kick in, shaking the market even more. 

    At the same time, BlockDAG is evolving rapidly, acquiring new players aboard to push developments further. 

    Hedera Price Breakout Hits New Highs

    Hedera price breakout has pushed past the $0.23 resistance, catching traders’ attention. This breakout follows a long struggle, hinting at a stronger bullish trend. The move comes after Hedera defended the key $0.175 support, backed by the 61.8% Fibonacci retracement level.

    The Chaikin Money Flow (CMF) now stands at +0.09, signalling strong buying pressure. However, the Awesome Oscillator is still below zero, showing some bearish momentum. If this trend holds, another Hedera price breakout could set the stage for higher price targets.

    Hyperliquid Whale Makes A Massive Bet 

    A Hyperliquid whale took a big risk on March 2, 2025, by opening a massive leveraged position on Bitcoin (BTC) and Ethereum (ETH) with $6 million USDC, totalling over $200 million in trades. 

    The whale bought 49,384 ETH at $2,196 and 1,260 BTC at $85,671. The Hyperliquid whale's trades shook the market, increasing volatility. Technical indicators showed overbought conditions, and trading volumes surged, hinting at possible price swings. 

    BlockDAG’s Team Moves Forward

    BlockDAG is slowly gaining momentum. The presale is more than active, with a substantial number of tokens distributed. 

    Every step forward brings early participants. With 10 major exchange listings expected soon, the window for maximising gains is narrowing fast.

    BlockDAG has also expanded its powerhouse team to fuel this growth, securing five key hires to solidify its position as a top-tier Layer 1 crypto gem of 2025. Nicolaas David van den Bergh takes the reins as Chief Marketing Officer, pushing brand visibility to new heights. Marcus Xavier heads the Learning Academy, ensuring users stay informed and engaged. 

    Product Manager Robert Radek fine-tunes the roadmap for seamless execution. Mining specialist Joshua Sack optimises efficiency for a better user experience, while Liza Van Der Berg streamlines HR and Operations for smooth internal scaling. With a high-calibre team and a clear roadmap, the project is set for massive breakthroughs.

    Hedera’s breakout above $0.23 reflects growing strength, but lingering bearish signals keep traders on edge. The Hyperliquid whale’s risky $6 million bet adds another layer of uncertainty, with a potential sell-off that could shake the market. While these shifts create short-term speculation, BlockDAG takes a different route.

    BlockDAG isn’t caught up in market swings — it’s scaling up, securing key experts. A stronger foundation, a sharp strategy, and a growing expert team set it apart as a serious Layer 1 contender.

