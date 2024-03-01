Advertisement
BlockDAG (BDAG), Pullix (PLX) Asset Sale Welcomed by Investors This March, as XRP Altcoin Reaches Local High

Guest Author
BlockDAG (BDAG) multi-phase asset introduction campaign on-boarding enthusiasts
Fri, 1/03/2024 - 17:00
As the XRP price grapples with a 6.65% decline to $0.5375, investors are watching closely for potential rebounds amid indications of further downturn. Concurrently, Pullix approaches the conclusion of its presale, boasting nearly $7 million raised and anticipation building around its imminent listing on BitMart. With a hybrid CeFi-DeFi model, Pullix aims to revolutionise the DeFi landscape. 

Meanwhile, BlockDAG coin solidified its reputation with a $2 million giveaway, meaning it cares about its customers and wants to keep growing as a crypto giant in the digital currency space.

XRP price demonstrates strong performance

The XRP price has dropped by 6.65% to $0.5375 since Friday. It's now below the 200-day Exponential Moving Average (EMA), which suggests it might decrease to around $0.52 to $0.53. The Moving Average Convergence Divergence (MACD) indicator also shows that it's likely to keep going down because it's below the neutral line. 

The Relative Strength Index (RSI) is neutral but heading towards oversold land, which isn't a good sign for the short term. If XRP's price goes above the dotted trendline, it could start going up again towards $1. But first, it might drop to around $0.52 to $0.53, which could make it bounce back stronger. 

Pullix (PLX) presale reaches final stage 

Pullix (PLX) is wrapping up its presale campaign, which is currently in its 8th and final stages. The native PLX token is selling for $0.14, and they've raised nearly $7 million. The excitement doesn't stop there – Pullix just announced on Twitter that it will be listed on BitMart, a top exchange in the crypto world.

This news is getting people excited about Pullix, which is already being seen as one of the best DeFi projects of the year. With plans to launch soon, Pullix already has around 20,000 users on its platform. And when it launches and gets listed on other big exchanges, it's expected to rally even higher. 

BlockDAG (BDAG) launches giveaway to its valuable customers 

Distinct from ordinary coin launches, BlockDAG's presale is notable for its genuine functionality. It pioneers a unique hybrid consensus model, moving beyond traditional proof-of-work systems to solve critical challenges in decentralised networks. BlockDAG aims to bolster transaction security and efficiency, employing blockchain innovations to drive significant changes across numerous sectors. 

BlockDAG has surpassed the $2 million milestone in its second presale phase, maintaining robust momentum as it prepares for the upcoming third phase. This initiative demonstrates BlockDAG's commitment to reshaping the landscape of blockchain applications with its advanced technological framework.

BlockDAG consistently seeks to enhance the financial well-being of its users through various incentives and promotions. The platform boasts an enticing MEGA giveaway of $2 million, allowing users to augment their investment exponentially. 

By engaging with BlockDAG across multiple platforms, sharing wallet addresses, and inviting friends and family to join, participants stand a chance to win $2 Million. This initiative exemplifies BlockDAG's commitment to fostering a mutually beneficial relationship with its community, amplifying potential returns for investors.

Crypto enthusiasts are seeing a recent XRP price drop, forecasting its bounce back, and witnessing the final stage of Pullix's presale journey. 

Invest in BlockDAG Presale:

Website: https://blockdag.network

Presale: https://purchase.blockdag.network

Telegram: https://t.me/blockDAGnetwork

Discord: https://discord.gg/Q7BxghMVyu

