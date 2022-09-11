Bitcoin to $40,000? Analyst Explains Why This Might Happen

Sun, 09/11/2022 - 18:33
article image
Alex Dovbnya
The $40,000 level is a "big upside target" for Bitcoin, according to this analyst
Bitcoin to $40,000? Analyst Explains Why This Might Happen
Cover image via stock.adobe.com

Disclaimer: The opinion expressed here is not investment advice – it is provided for informational purposes only. It does not necessarily reflect the opinion of U.Today. Every investment and all trading involves risk, so you should always perform your own research prior to making decisions. We do not recommend investing money you cannot afford to lose.

Read U.TODAY on
Google News

In a recent tweet, Yahoo Finance analyst Jared Blikre says that $40,000 could be “a big upside target” for Bitcoin, the world’s largest cryptocurrency.

BTC
Image by tradingview.com

Blikre explains that the flagship coin has formed a big base at the $20,000 level.

On Sept. 6, the price of Bitcoin plunged to $18,669, the lowest level since June.

However, bulls managed to step in to save the day. Over the past five days, the price of the leading cryptocurrency has surged by roughly 18%.

Blikre has noted that there is “tons” of price memory from the $30,000 level and the $60,000 level.

If the Bitcoin price does reclaim some of the bullish targets, it remains to be seen how many traders-turned-HODLers will be tempted to take profits.

On Aug. 15, the price of the largest cryptocurrency surged to $25,212, but bulls failed to maintain the momentum.

The largest cryptocurrency is currently trading at $21,622, according to data provided by CoinMarketCap.

The largest cryptocurrency is currently valued at $414 billion.   

#Bitcoin Price Prediction
article image
About the author
Alex Dovbnya

Alex Dovbnya (aka AlexMorris) is a cryptocurrency expert, trader and journalist with extensive experience of covering everything related to the burgeoning industry — from price analysis to Blockchain disruption. Alex authored more than 1,000 stories for U.Today, CryptoComes and other fintech media outlets. He’s particularly interested in regulatory trends around the globe that are shaping the future of digital assets, can be contacted at alex.dovbnya@u.today.

related image Ripple Lawsuit Gets Backing From Chamber Involved in Telegram Case, Jeremy Hogan Says What To Watch
09/11/2022 - 16:24
Ripple Lawsuit Gets Backing From Chamber Involved in Telegram Case, Jeremy Hogan Says What To Watch
Tomiwabold OlajideTomiwabold Olajide
related image Will Clemente Thinks Bitcoin Gives Bullish Signals and Is Underweighted Now
09/11/2022 - 15:59
Will Clemente Thinks Bitcoin Gives Bullish Signals and Is Underweighted Now
Gamza KhanzadaevGamza Khanzadaev
related image Shiba Inu Burning Amount Declines in September With 272 Million SHIB Burned Past Week
09/11/2022 - 15:29
Shiba Inu Burning Amount Declines in September With 272 Million SHIB Burned Past Week
Gamza KhanzadaevGamza Khanzadaev