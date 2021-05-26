Bitcoin Reclaims $40,000 After Brutal Crash

Bitcoin has pared all of its recent losses driven by the China crackdown

Bitcoin reclaimed the pivotal $40,000 level at 6:25 a.m. UTC on the Bitstamp exchange.

The leading cryptocurrency is now up nearly six percent over the past 24 hours, currently trading at $40,756.

Image by tradingview.com

After swiftly recovering from its May 19 crash, Bitcoin endured yet another crash within the same week due to a top Chinese regulator clamping down on cryptocurrency mining.

As reported by U.Today, veteran trader John Bollinger tweeted that Bitcoin was forming a double bottom on Sunday.

Bitcoin is now up over 30 percent since the May 23 low.