Bitcoin on Track for Record $22,000 Monthly Candle

article image
Alex Dovbnya
Bitcoin is on track to set a new record with a $22,000 increase in its monthly candle
Thu, 29/02/2024 - 10:35
Cover image via www.freepik.com
Bitcoin is poised to set a new record with a monthly candle increase of $22,000, a milestone that underscores the digital currency's rapidly growing appeal and market strength.

This development comes as Bitcoin's price edges closer to the $63,000 mark, signaling a robust recovery and growing investor confidence in the cryptocurrency space. 

Market analysts and enthusiasts alike are closely monitoring this trend, which if sustained, could mark one of the most significant periods of gains for Bitcoin.

Whales are betting big on Bitcoin 

Notably, the surge in Bitcoin's price is accompanied by significant activity from large-scale investors, or "whales," who are increasingly moving their holdings to derivative exchanges.

According to crypto analytics firm CryptoQuant, these movements are indicative of a risk-on strategy where investors use Bitcoin as collateral for leveraged positions, betting on further price increases. 

This aggressive strategy underscores the optimism among seasoned investors about Bitcoin's short-term growth prospects.

ETF demand fuels Bitcoin surge

The demand for Bitcoin exchange-traded Funds (ETFs) has played a pivotal role in the cryptocurrency's recent price surge. 

Eric Balchunas, a senior ETF analyst, highlighted the extraordinary trading volumes witnessed by new Bitcoin ETFs, with records being shattered as trading volumes doubled from previous highs. 

The New Nine, a group of recently launched Bitcoin ETFs, saw about $6 billion in traded volume, with leading funds such as $IBIT and Fidelity's Bitcoin ETF doubling their previous records. 

The record-setting performance of Bitcoin this month, coupled with significant whale activity and unprecedented demand for Bitcoin ETFs, points to a maturing market that is increasingly attractive to both individual and institutional investors.

#Bitcoin Price Prediction
About the author
article image
Alex Dovbnya

Alex Dovbnya (aka AlexMorris) is a cryptocurrency expert, trader and journalist with extensive experience of covering everything related to the burgeoning industry — from price analysis to Blockchain disruption. Alex authored more than 1,000 stories for U.Today, CryptoComes and other fintech media outlets. He’s particularly interested in regulatory trends around the globe that are shaping the future of digital assets, can be contacted at alex.dovbnya@u.today.

