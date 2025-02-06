Bitcoin Moving to Hybrid PoS Model, Solana Cofounder Says; Chainlink Sees Highest Whale Activity in 14 Months; Shiba Inu Buyer Empties ByBit for 131,000,000,000 SHIB: Crypto News Digest by U.Today

Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

U.Today has prepared summaries of the top three news stories over the past day.

Bitcoin moving to hybrid PoS model, Solana cofounder claims

The debates about Bitcoin's security among the crypto community on X platform seem to be heating up . Ethereum Foundation researcher Justin Drake claimed that Bitcoin is "cooked"; per his estimations, it would take roughly $10 billion to perform a 51% attack, a sum he considers trivial for nation-states. In response to Drake, prominent crypto lawyer Gabriel Shapiro wrote that at this stage of Bitcoin's evolution, 51% attacks are not a real threat for the asset anymore, with some commentators pointing out that such an attack will not be feasible. Complementing Shapiro's reply, Anatoly Yakovenko, cofounder of Solana, stated that BTC is heading toward a "hybrid" proof-of-stake (PoS) model. He believes that if the flagship crypto "really becomes part of national reserves," custodians and centralized exchanges will reject long-range attacks against a known set of "good" miners.

Chainlink sees highest whale activity in 14 months, is major move coming?

In a recent X post , Santiment on-chain analytics platform pointed to the outstanding whale activity experienced by decentralized oracle network Chainlink. The phenomenon fueled expectations of a potential significant price movement. As stated in the post, Chainlink has experienced the most whale activity in 14 months, with on-chain activity notably high below the $20 mark. "1,659 daily $100K+ $LINK transactions is the most since 2023, and 9,531 active wallets is the most in 4 weeks," reads the data provided by Santiment. This uptick in whale activity may be a major indicator for Chainlink's market trajectory. In the post's conclusion, the team behind the analytics platform urged investors to "keep an eye on this asset" when altcoins rebound. At the moment of writing, LINK is changing hands at $19.17, down 3.67% over the past 24 hours, per CoinMarketCap.

