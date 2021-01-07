Bitcoin Hash Rate Surges to New All-Time High of 148 EH/s

Bitcoin hash rate has reached a new all-time high on the wave of BTC's rise

The Bitcoin hash rate, the overall amount of computational power used on the Bitcoin network, has surged to a new all-time high of 148.727 EH/s, as per data supplied by Blockchain.com.

Image via Blockchain.com

The previous record hash rate was recorded on Jan. 1, totaling 142.735 EH/s.

On that day, Bitcoin was trading at the $29,365 level and, the following weekend, it surpassed $30,000 and then $33,000.

Miners press on with their efforts as Bitcoin keeps climbing to new consecutive all-time highs—now trading at $37,183, as per CoinMarketCap.

Bitcoin's processing power has grown, making the biggest cryptocurrency more resilient to a 51 percent attack.