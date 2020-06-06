Bitcoin, Gold Drops in Price, So I Bought More: Robert Kiyosaki

Tweet-based article

The renowned investor Robert Kiyosaki again brings up the subject of Bitcoin, as the stock markets rise and BTC remains under $10,000

The investment guru and the ‘Rich Dad, Poor Dad’ author Robert Kiyosaki has commented on the current state of the US stock market, which is rising, and said that since gold is falling in price and BTC is not rising yet, he just bought some more.

‘I love gold, silver and Bitcoin even more as prices drop’

The recent job reports proved to be better that everyone expected, showing the percentage of the unemployed falling from 14.7 in April to 13.3 percent in May.

This sent the stock prices of major companies up, but gold (XAU) is going down, trading at $1,684 on Friday June 5.

Image via TradingView

Silver (XAG) also slipped to $17.42 per ounce, TradingView chart says. Bitcoin is changing hands at $9,633, as per the data from CoinMarketCap, at press-time.

The prominent real-estate investor and a popular non-fiction author Robert Kiyosaki has taken to Twitter to comment on the current rise of the stock market.

He tweeted that he had bought more gold as the price is declining. The investor also reminded his followers that they should invest in what they love and again stated that Bitcoin, gold and silver are among the things he loves.

And as the price tumbles, he loves them even more as per the tweet.

Image via @theRealKiyosaki

If you want to defund the police, use Bitcoin: Jimmy Song

In one of his previous tweets posted this week, Robert Kiyosaki touched on the subject of the protests currently taking place in the US over police brutality towards black Americans.

Kiyosaki urged people to use this time of the civil unrest to become more noble.

A renowned Bitcoin maxi Jimmy Song has also tweeted on that subject.

In his post, he addressed all those who feel like defunding the US police. Song stated that these people may as well aim higher and defy the money-printing state by taking this right away from them.

Buying Bitcoin is a good way to do that, Song tweets.

Image via @jimmysong

