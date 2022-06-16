Bitcoin Consumes Million Times More Energy Than Credit Cards: IMF Report

News
Thu, 06/16/2022 - 20:27
article image
Alex Dovbnya
The IMF has taken aim at Bitcoin's energy use in its new report
Bitcoin Consumes Million Times More Energy Than Credit Cards: IMF Report
Cover image via stock.adobe.com
Read U.TODAY on
Google News

According to a new report published by the International Monetary Fund, Bitcoin, the world’s largest cryptocurrency, consumes a million times more energy than credit cards. Its calculations are based on academic and private-sector publications.

IMF
Image by blogs.imf.org

The report, which was panned by Xavier Lavayssièr, Germán Villegas Bauer, and Itai Agur, shows also that central bank digital currencies (CBDCs) and some private cryptocurrencies are actually more efficient than traditional payment systems.  

As of today, credit and debit cards account for the vast majority of all cashless transactions.

Related
Elon Musk Facing $258 Billion Lawsuit for Promoting Dogecoin
The paper makes a case for ditching the proof-of-work consensus system and using permissioned systems in order to major a giant green leap.

Ethereum, the second-largest blockchain, is expected to transition to proof-of-stake later this year, which will reduce its energy consumption by a whopping 99.95%.

The IMF researchers conclude that power usage should be also one of the considerations in debates about the future of money.

#Bitcoin News
article image
About the author
Alex Dovbnya

Alex Dovbnya (aka AlexMorris) is a cryptocurrency expert, trader and journalist with extensive experience of covering everything related to the burgeoning industry — from price analysis to Blockchain disruption. Alex authored more than 1,000 stories for U.Today, CryptoComes and other fintech media outlets. He’s particularly interested in regulatory trends around the globe that are shaping the future of digital assets, can be contacted at alex.dovbnya@u.today.

related image Elon Musk Facing $258 Billion Lawsuit for Promoting Dogecoin
06/16/2022 - 18:44
Elon Musk Facing $258 Billion Lawsuit for Promoting Dogecoin
Alex DovbnyaAlex Dovbnya
related image Peter Schiff’s Bearish Prediction on ETH Comes True, DOGE to Launch Major Project, Ledger Live Now Supports ADA: Crypto News Digest by U.Today
06/16/2022 - 16:07
Peter Schiff’s Bearish Prediction on ETH Comes True, DOGE to Launch Major Project, Ledger Live Now Supports ADA: Crypto News Digest by U.Today
Valeria BlokhinaValeria Blokhina
related image XRP Lawsuit: Ripple Claims SEC Is Attempting to Conceal Its Flaws from Public Criticism
06/16/2022 - 15:51
XRP Lawsuit: Ripple Claims SEC Is Attempting to Conceal Its Flaws from Public Criticism
Tomiwabold OlajideTomiwabold Olajide