Bitcoin (BTC) Price to $50,000 Thanks to $1 Billion Squeeze Possible

Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

According to the Bitcoin analysis provided by a Glassnode analyst, we have seen a notable surge that took the price to $42,000, a move that provided significant liquidity for long positions. This move is considered neutral and not driven by strong bullish or bearish impulses.

Advertisement

The liquidity gap that exists around the $42,000 mark is now being targeted by the market. This gap acts as a magnet for price, attracting it to fill the void, a phenomenon often accompanied by increased volatility. The recent price action aligns with this theory as Bitcoin endeavors to bridge this gap. In the process, approximately $659 million in liquidations have transpired, signaling a highly active market environment.

From a technical standpoint, the chart demonstrates that Bitcoin is currently testing the resistance level at $42,300. If it will decisively break through this level, the next significant resistance is likely to be found near the $43,300 region, which corresponds with the recent peak. On the downside, a support level can be identified around $39,900, which aligns with recent lows and provides a psychological level of support.

If the bullish momentum continues, and especially if reinforced by favorable market news or sentiment, it could catalyze a cascade of short position liquidations. It is estimated that such a scenario could trigger around $1 billion in short liquidations, providing a substantial upward thrust to the market.

If Bitcoin maintains its upward trajectory and breaches the $43.3K resistance, we might see a significant bullish phase with targets potentially extending toward the $47,000 region and, if possible, to $50,000, where the next level of resistance would likely be encountered. Obviously, if the digital gold fails to maintain the current pace, we could see it retesting its support at $39,000.