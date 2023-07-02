Original U.Today article

Bitcoin (BTC) Price Analysis for July 2

Sun, 07/02/2023 - 14:37
article image
Denys Serhiichuk
Can traders see slight correction of Bitcoin (BTC) soon?
Bitcoin (BTC) Price Analysis for July 2
Cover image via www.tradingview.com

Disclaimer: The opinion expressed here is not investment advice – it is provided for informational purposes only. It does not necessarily reflect the opinion of U.Today. Every investment and all trading involves risk, so you should always perform your own research prior to making decisions. We do not recommend investing money you cannot afford to lose.

Read U.TODAY on
Google News

The last day of the week is more bearish than bullish for the cryptocurrency market, according to CoinMarketCap's ranking.

Top coins by CoinMarketCap

Top coins by CoinMarketCap

BTC/USD

The rate of Bitcoin (BTC) has fallen by 0.29% since yesterday. Over the last week, the price has fallen by 0.41%.

BTC/USD chart by TradingView

Image by TradingView

On the hourly chart, the rate of Bitcoin (BTC) is in the middle of the narrow range between the support at $30,472 and the resistance at $30,557. Any sharp moves are unlikely until the end of the day as most of the daily ATR has been passed.

Related
BTC, ETH and BNB Price Analysis for July 1

In this case, ongoing consolidation in the area of $30,500 is the more likely scenario.

BTC/USD chart by TradingView

Image by TradingView

On the bigger time frame, the situation is similar as neither bulls nor bears have seized the initiative. If buyers want to seize the initiative, they need to restore the rate to the $31,200 zone. In this case, there is a high possibility to see a breakout of the resistance at $31,458.

BTC/USD chart by TradingView

Image by TradingView

From the midterm point of view, traders should pay attention to the recent candle peak at $31,458. If the bar closes above it with no long wick, the rise may continue and lead to a test of the next resistance level at $32,376.

Bitcoin is trading at $30,502 at press time.

#Bitcoin Price Prediction
article image
About the author
Denys Serhiichuk

With more than 5 years of trading, Denys has a deep knowledge of both technical and fundamental market analysis. Mainly, he has started his blog on TradingView where publishes all relevant information and makes predictions about top coins.
Thus, his experience is backed up by working in top blockchain related companies such as W12, Platinum Listing, ATB Coin, and others, can be contacted at denys.serhiichuk@u.today.

related image Billions of Stolen SHIB and Other Tokens Successfully Exchanged: Poly Network Hack Update
07/02/2023 - 14:08
Billions of Stolen SHIB and Other Tokens Successfully Exchanged: Poly Network Hack Update
Gamza KhanzadaevGamza Khanzadaev
related image Cardano Founder Takes Break From Twitter Amid 'Rate Limit' Mayhem
07/02/2023 - 13:49
Cardano Founder Takes Break From Twitter Amid 'Rate Limit' Mayhem
Alex DovbnyaAlex Dovbnya
related image Shiba Inu (SHIB) Burn Rate Doubles on Weekend: Massive Surge Incoming?
07/02/2023 - 12:57
Shiba Inu (SHIB) Burn Rate Doubles on Weekend: Massive Surge Incoming?
Arman ShirinyanArman Shirinyan