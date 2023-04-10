DOGE Price Analysis for April 10

Original U.Today article

Disclaimer: The opinion expressed here is not investment advice – it is provided for informational purposes only. It does not necessarily reflect the opinion of U.Today. Every investment and all trading involves risk, so you should always perform your own research prior to making decisions. We do not recommend investing money you cannot afford to lose.

Neither buyers nor sellers are dominating on the first day of the week, according to the CoinMarketCap ranking.

DOGE/USD

The price of DOGE has risen by 0.84% over the last 24 hours.

Despite a slight rise, the price of DOGE is on the way to the local support on the hourly chart. If the daily candle closes near the $0.08250 mark, the accumulated energy might be enough for a channel breakout, followed by a blast to the $0.08150 zone.

Bears are also more powerful on the daily chart, as buyers could not keep the growth going after yesterday's bullish bar. At the moment, one should pay attention to the interim mark of $0.084. If closure above it does not happen, sellers can keep the pressure in the $0.080 zone.

On the weekly chart, the price of DOGE is trading sideways as the rate is in the middle of the channel, accumulating energy for a further move. There are low chances to see growth this week, as the volume keeps falling.

All in all, continued consolidation in the range of $0.08-$0.09 is the more likely scenario until the end of the month.

DOGE is trading at $0.08287 at press time.