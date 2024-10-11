Advertisement
AD

    Bitcoin (BTC) Has Only 14 Days Left to Avoid 'Longest Sideways' Ever, Analyst Says

    Advertisement
    article image
    Vladislav Sopov
    If there's no Bitcoin (BTC) bull run in 14 days, this is longest 'sideways action' for halving year, CryptoQuant CEO says
    Fri, 11/10/2024 - 12:09
    Bitcoin (BTC) Has Only 14 Days Left to Avoid 'Longest Sideways' Ever, Analyst Says
    Cover image via www.freepik.com
    Read U.TODAY on
    Google News
    Advertisement

    Alarming CPI data and new legal challenges yet again prevented Bitcoin (BTC) from entering the bull market. Should it spend two more weeks in limbo, BTC's performance might end in a situation that has never been seen before, according to CryptoQuant's founder.

    Bitcoin (BTC) on verge of "longest sideways" in halving year, Ki Young Ju says

    Bitcoin (BTC) is on its way to scoring its longest sideways phase in halving years ever. Starting from today, it has only 14 days left to follow the pattern registered after previous halvings. Should history repeat itself, Bitcoin (BTC) has only two weeks left to start surging fast, as demonstrated by CryptoQuant's founder and CEO Ki Young Ju.

    Today, Bitcoin (BTC) is 285 days into 2024. During every previous halving year, the largest cryptocurrency was already in the parabolic phase of its growth.

    Advertisement

    Bitcoin (BTC) halving is a periodical event on the oldest blockchain that marks a 50% reduction of the issuance of new Bitcoins. In 2024, the metric dropped from 6.25 Bitcoins (BTC) per block to 3,125 Bitcoins (BTC) per block.

    HOT Stories
    Elon Musk Triggers DOGE Army’s Excitement by Featuring Shiba Inu in Robotaxi
    Legendary Trader Brandt Warns Bitcoin Price Might Collapse by More Than 75%
    SEC Still Thinks XRP Is a Security
    Bitcoin's (BTC) Suffering Continues, Solana (SOL) at Crucial Support Level: What's Next? Ethereum (ETH) to Dive Below $2,000?

    Bitcoin (BTC) halvings (or halvenings) happen once every four years; previous events took place in 2012, 2016 and 2020. Typically, having is interpreted as the most powerful macro monetary catalyst for Bitcoin's (BTC) price, as it makes the asset programmably scarcer.

    In previous cycles, Bitcoin (BTC) was setting new all-time highs in the years that followed halving events.

    BTC to $15,000 or "massive move up"? Bitcoiners disagree over charts

    However, this time, the picture looks different: Bitcoin (BTC) remains sideways for too long, which is alarming for bulls.

    As covered by U.Today previously, such a weakness is interpreted by top trader Peter Brandt as a possible signal for a 75% crash coming.

    Related
    Legendary Trader Brandt Warns Bitcoin Price Might Collapse by More Than 75%
    Fri, 10/11/2024 - 07:48
    Legendary Trader Brandt Warns Bitcoin Price Might Collapse by More Than 75%
    Alex DovbnyaAlex Dovbnya

    Should this scary prediction come true, Bitcoin (BTC) might drop to $15,000, which is lower than it was after FTX collapse.

    At the same time, trader and investor Charles Edwards opines that the current setup closely resembles that of 2020 right before Bitcoin (BTC) started its rally toward the 2021 high of $69,000.

    Bitcoin (BTC) is changing hands at $61,100, up 1.84% in the last 24 hours.

    #Bitcoin News
    About the author
    article image
    Vladislav Sopov

    Blockchain Analyst & Writer with scientific background. 6+ years in IT-analytics, 3+ years in blockchain.

    Worked in independent analysis as well as in start-ups (Swap.online, Monoreto, Attic Lab etc.)

    Related articles

    Title news
    News
    Oct 11, 2024 - 11:05
    Ripple CLO: SEC Lost on All Key Points
    News
    Tomiwabold OlajideTomiwabold Olajide
    Title news
    News
    Oct 11, 2024 - 10:02
    Dogecoin Becomes Traders' Champion Over SHIB and PEPE: Report
    News
    Yuri MolchanYuri Molchan
    Advertisement
    TopCryptoNewsinYourMailbox
    TopCryptoNewsinYourMailbox
    Advertisement
    Advertisement

    Recommended articles

    Opinions
    Sep 28, 2024 - 11:30
    Solana (SOL) to $330? Here's What to Expect This Week
    article image Dan Burgin
    Opinions
    Sep 28, 2024 - 10:07
    October Crypto Rally Is Probably Imminent, Here's Why
    article image Dan Burgin
    Opinions
    Sep 21, 2024 - 13:18
    Tron (TRX) Price Is Bullish, But There's Catch
    article image Dan Burgin
    Interviews
    Sep 19, 2024 - 9:45
    Shib Army, Decentralized Advertising in Web3 and LTDToken Prospects: Interview With Shib Dream
    article image Vladislav Sopov
    Interviews
    Sep 17, 2024 - 10:38
    Harnessing AI and Data for Business Innovation: Interview with Devkit.agency CEO Bogdan Ivanov
    article image U.Today Editorial Team
    Price Index
    Bitcoin
    Ethereum
    XRP
    Cardano
    Dogecoin
    Shiba Inu
    Tron
    Polygon
    Litecoin
    Solana

    Latest Press Releases

    The 5th Edition of Europe’s Biggest Blockchain Festival – Next Block Expo - March 19-20 - Join The Party
    Breaking Boundaries: LBank Achieves "Leaps and Bounds" Growth in Q3
    Yala completes Seed Round co-led by Polychain Capital and Ethereal Ventures
    Submit Press Release
    Our social media
    There's a lot to see there, too

    Popular articles

    Bitcoin (BTC) Has Only 14 Days Left to Avoid 'Longest Sideways' Ever, Analyst Says
    Ripple CLO: SEC Lost on All Key Points
    Dogecoin Becomes Traders' Champion Over SHIB and PEPE: Report
    Show all
    Advertisement
    AD