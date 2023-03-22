Bitcoin (BTC) 72% Profitability Spike Heralds Potential Move to $69,000

Wed, 03/22/2023 - 10:46
Arman Shirinyan
Bitcoin's rise in profitability does not necessarily bring profit-taking to market
Bitcoin (BTC) 72% Profitability Spike Heralds Potential Move to $69,000
Bitcoin's profitability has recently surged to a local high of 72%, hinting at a potential return to the pre-all-time high (ATH) zone. The driving force behind this uptick in profitability is the dynamic performance that Bitcoin is currently demonstrating, reminiscent of the behavior observed prior to its surge toward the ATH.

A glance back at the previous cycle reveals a similar pattern. During that period, Bitcoin holders were approaching a 90% profitability rate when the price was hovering around the $11,000 mark. Such a situation could have triggered a sell-off, but instead, investors persisted in expanding their positions even as minor price declines temporarily reduced the number of profitable holders. Ultimately, this led to the $69,000 ATH.

This historical pattern suggests that Bitcoin holders maintain a strong conviction in the cryptocurrency during bull markets, consistently augmenting their portfolios over time. As such, even if Bitcoin's price were to reach a point where over 90% of investors were in profit, similar to the scenario in 2020, there is no compelling reason to believe that the price would not continue to climb. This insight offers a fresh perspective on the possibility of a robust upward trajectory for Bitcoin.

While this analysis does not guarantee that Bitcoin will soon break new all-time highs, it does underscore the fact that an increase in profitability does not inherently result in selling pressure. Investors' confidence in the asset, as demonstrated by their willingness to hold and accumulate Bitcoin during a bull run, serves as a testament to the cryptocurrency's potential for continued growth.

At press time, the first cryptocurrency is trading at around the $28,000 price mark.

