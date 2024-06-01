Binance Transfers 100 Million XRP to Mysterious Blockchain Whale, Buyer Revealed

Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

Advertisement

Blockchain sleuth Whale Alert has spotted two large transactions made from the leading cryptocurrency exchange Binance. Each transfer carried slightly more than 50 million XRP – the top 7 digital currency, according to the CoinMarketCap scale.

These transactions took place while the XRP price had been attempting to break out.

Massive XRP purchase on Binance?

The consecutive transactions, carrying 50,307,376 and 50,307,383 XRP and worth $26,000,000 in fiat each took place with less than an hour between each other. They may look like crypto whales buying XRP on the dip while the coin is striving to break out above the $0.52590 level on the chart.

On May 30, XRP printed a large red candle on an hourly chart, which pushed the coin’s price 2.17% down. Since then, the seventh largest crypto has been striving to recover the lost price level.

Mysterious XRP buyer unveiled

However, data shared by the Bithomp XRP explorer shows that both blockchain addresses to which these tens of millions of XRP were transferred are associated with Binance itself. Therefore, this is likely a redistribution of assets performed by the crypto trading giant.

On May 30, Whale Alert reported detected an even larger transaction. On that day, a whopping 262,575,885 XRP were moved away from the Kraken exchange – a leading one in the USA. This astounding amount of crypto was moved from Kraken to an anonymous blockchain wallet. Crypto withdrawals from exchanges take place for a variety of reasons. Sometimes, it is exchanges themselves that rearrange their crypto holdings and move assets to new wallets.

The most likely reason here, however, seems to be a purchase after which a whale, whose identity remains undisclosed, shoveled this $137,276,075 worth of XRP tokens into his cold storage vault for long-term holding.