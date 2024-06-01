Advertisement
AD

    Binance Transfers 100 Million XRP to Mysterious Blockchain Whale, Buyer Revealed

    Advertisement
    article image
    Yuri Molchan
    Anonymous whale has made two large withdrawals of XRP from the Binance exchange
    Sat, 1/06/2024 - 10:00
    Binance Transfers 100 Million XRP to Mysterious Blockchain Whale, Buyer Revealed
    Cover image via www.freepik.com

    Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

    Read U.TODAY on
    Google News
    Contents
    Advertisement

    Blockchain sleuth Whale Alert has spotted two large transactions made from the leading cryptocurrency exchange Binance. Each transfer carried slightly more than 50 million XRP – the top 7 digital currency, according to the CoinMarketCap scale.

    These transactions took place while the XRP price had been attempting to break out.

    Massive XRP purchase on Binance?

    The consecutive transactions, carrying 50,307,376 and 50,307,383 XRP and worth $26,000,000 in fiat each took place with less than an hour between each other. They may look like crypto whales buying XRP on the dip while the coin is striving to break out above the $0.52590 level on the chart.

    HOT Stories
    DOGE Eyes 200% Surge, According to This Major Metric
    DOGE Eyes 200% Surge, According to This Major Metric
    XRP Reversal Could Be Closer Than You Think, Crucial Solana (SOL) Support Level Is Here, Ethereum (ETH) on Verge
    Ripple CEO Lambasts Dogecoin
    Bitcoin (BTC) Price Reacts to US Macro Data

    On May 30, XRP printed a large red candle on an hourly chart, which pushed the coin’s price 2.17% down. Since then, the seventh largest crypto has been striving to recover the lost price level.

    Related
    Sat, 06/01/2024 - 08:10
    DOGE Eyes 200% Surge, According to This Major Metric
    Yuri MolchanYuri Molchan

    Mysterious XRP buyer unveiled

    However, data shared by the Bithomp XRP explorer shows that both blockchain addresses to which these tens of millions of XRP were transferred are associated with Binance itself. Therefore, this is likely a redistribution of assets performed by the crypto trading giant.

    On May 30, Whale Alert reported detected an even larger transaction. On that day, a whopping 262,575,885 XRP were moved away from the Kraken exchange – a leading one in the USA. This astounding amount of crypto was moved from Kraken to an anonymous blockchain wallet. Crypto withdrawals from exchanges take place for a variety of reasons. Sometimes, it is exchanges themselves that rearrange their crypto holdings and move assets to new wallets.

    The most likely reason here, however, seems to be a purchase after which a whale, whose identity remains undisclosed, shoveled this $137,276,075 worth of XRP tokens into his cold storage vault for long-term holding.

    #XRP Transfer #Binance
    About the author
    article image
    Yuri Molchan
    Yuri is interested in technology and technical innovations. He has been writing about DLT and crypto since 2017. Believes that blockchain and cryptocurrencies have a potential to transform the world in the future in many of its aspects. He has written for multiple crypto media outlets. His articles have been quoted by such crypto influencers as Tyler Winklevoss, John McAfee, CZ Binance, Max Keiser, etc.
    related image Will PEPE Continue to Rally in June?
    Jun 01, 2024 - 09:54
    Will PEPE Continue to Rally in June?
    Dan BurginDan Burgin
    related image Cathie Wood's Ark Invest Drops Plans to Issue Ethereum ETF
    Jun 01, 2024 - 09:54
    Cathie Wood's Ark Invest Drops Plans to Issue Ethereum ETF
    Dan BurginDan Burgin
    related image DOGE Eyes 200% Surge, According to This Major Metric
    Jun 01, 2024 - 09:54
    DOGE Eyes 200% Surge, According to This Major Metric
    Yuri MolchanYuri Molchan
    Advertisement
    TopCryptoNewsinYourMailbox
    TopCryptoNewsinYourMailbox
    Advertisement
    Advertisement
    Price Index
    Bitcoin
    Ethereum
    XRP
    Cardano
    Dogecoin
    Shiba Inu
    Tron
    Polygon
    Litecoin
    Solana

    Latest Press Releases

    Penguiana Project Reaches Milestone with $4 Million Valuation
    LBank Sponsors and Engages in Consensus 2024 by CoinDesk
    Blockchain Life 2024 to Take Place in Dubai at the Peak of the Bull Run
    Submit Press Release
    Our social media
    There's a lot to see there, too

    Popular articles

    Binance Transfers 100 Million XRP to Mysterious Blockchain Whale, Buyer Revealed
    Will PEPE Continue to Rally in June?
    Cathie Wood's Ark Invest Drops Plans to Issue Ethereum ETF
    Show all
    Advertisement
    AD