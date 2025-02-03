Advertisement
AD
Advertisement
AD

    Binance Pay Partners With xMoney, Advances Crypto Accessibility in Europe

    Advertisement
    article image
    Vladislav Sopov
    Binance's (BNB) payments solution Binance Pay solidifies its presence in Europe with new long-term collaboration secured
    Mon, 3/02/2025 - 10:00
    A
    A
    A
    Binance Pay Partners With xMoney, Advances Crypto Accessibility in Europe
    Cover image via www.freepik.com
    Read U.TODAY on
    Google News
    Advertisement

    Binance Pay, a seamless cryptocurrency payment solution by world's leading exchange Binance, has announced a partnership with xMoney, a leading Web3 transfers infrastructure provider in Europe, to expand access to crypto payments for businesses and consumers.

    Binance Pay taps xMoney Web3 payment solution: Details

    According to an official announcement by the two teams, Binance Pay, a retail and institutional payments platform by top exchange Binance, has entered into a long-term strategic cooperation with xMoney, a European crypto payments network and Mastercard principal partner.

    The newly-launched collaboration connects Binance Pay users to xMoney’s network of merchants, streamlining transactions by enabling direct payments from Binance (BNB) exchange accounts. It significantly optimizes the payment process for retail users and e-commerce market participants.

    Advertisement

    This collaboration provides Binance Pay users with seamless access to a diverse range of merchants, including luxury, gaming, travel and e-commerce segments, offering greater flexibility in how and where they use cryptocurrency. 

    HOT Stories
    'Rich Dad Poor Dad' Author: Bitcoin Tanking in ‘Brutal Market Crash’, But Here’s Good News
    $2.2 Billion Wiped Out as XRP and Other Altcoins Collapse
    XRP Does It First Time in 2025: What's Next? Dogecoin (DOGE): $0.3 Finally Lost, Ethereum (ETH) Won't Exit This Downtrend
    XRP Suddenly Collapses 14%. It Might Get Worse

    By removing the need for traditional on-chain transactions, the partnership ensures faster, cost-effective and user-friendly payment experiences for both consumers and merchants.

    Jonathan Lim, Global Head of Binance Pay, highlights the importance of working together for both partners and retail crypto usage as such:

    This collaboration between Binance Pay and xMoney comes at a pivotal moment as  cryptocurrency is being embraced in mainstream commerce and public services. The ability to pay for luxury goods, travel, and even government services with crypto demonstrates how digital currencies are becoming a practical tool for everyday transactions

    He also stressed that the collaboration showcases a prominent use case for crypto, meeting the growing demand for secure, efficient and accessible payment solutions.

    Binance Pay's network hits 32,000 merchants milestone

    Greg Siourounis, CEO of xMoney Global, echoes the statement of his colleagues and expresses his optimism about the cooperation with Binance:

    Partnering with Binance Pay is a significant step in revolutionizing the bridge between blockchain and traditional finance. By integrating Binance Pay, we’re expanding our ecosystem and offering our users even more flexibility and choice in how they transact. This collaboration underscores our commitment to innovation and enhancing the payment experience for our merchants and their customers

    With xMoney’s strong focus on compliance, the partnership leverages a trusted and regulated framework to support cryptocurrency adoption, providing a secure and trusted framework for cryptocurrency transactions.
    With the partnership with xMoney, Binance Pay’s merchant network has grown to over 32,000, marking a significant milestone in its development. 

    This growth builds on a 36% year-over-year increase, rising from over 8,900 merchants in December 2023 to over 12,000 by December 2024. 

    The continued expansion demonstrates Binance Pay’s commitment to providing users with diverse opportunities to use cryptocurrency for everyday purchases, from travel bookings to luxury goods, aligning with the growing demand for practical and accessible digital payment solutions.

    Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

    About the author
    article image
    Vladislav Sopov

    Blockchain Analyst & Writer with scientific background. 6+ years in IT-analytics, 3+ years in blockchain.

    Worked in independent analysis as well as in start-ups (Swap.online, Monoreto, Attic Lab etc.)

    A
    A
    A

    Related articles

    Title news
    News
    Feb 3, 2025 - 9:36
    'Rich Dad Poor Dad' Author: Bitcoin Tanking in ‘Brutal Market Crash’, But Here’s Good News
    News
    Yuri MolchanYuri Molchan
    Title news
    News
    Feb 3, 2025 - 9:17
    Cardano (ADA) Volume Skyrockets 428% Despite Worst Crypto Bloodbath
    News
    Godfrey BenjaminGodfrey Benjamin
    Advertisement
    TopCryptoNewsinYourMailboxSubscribe
    TopCryptoNewsinYourMailboxSubscribe
    Advertisement
    AD