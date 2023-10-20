Binance Delists SHIB, ADA and LINK Liquidity Pools

Binance exchange has once again ousted a number of nonperforming trading pairs, including those linked to SHIB, ADA and LINK

Binance, the world's largest crypto exchange has announced its decision to delist several liquidity pools, including popular tokens such as Shiba Inu (SHIB), Cardano (ADA) and Chainlink (LINK). The move is part of Binance's commitment to ensuring an optimized trading experience for its users.

Binance's delisting rationale

To ensure a seamless and efficient trading environment, Binance periodically reviews the liquidity pools it offers. The primary objectives of these reviews, as stated by Binance, are to concentrate liquidity, reduce slippage and provide users with better transaction prices.

Other liquidity pools affected in Binance's latest review include BNB/BUSD, BTC/BUSD, BUSD/DAI, BUSD/USDT, DOGE/BUSD, ETH/BUSD, FIL/BUSD, GMT/BUSD, HOOK/BUSD, LINK/BUSD, LTC/BUSD, MATIC/BUSD, POND/BUSD, SHIB/BUSD, SOL/BUSD and UNI/BUSD.

For users who hold positions in these liquidity pools, there are several important considerations to keep in mind. Binance highlighted that users who hold positions in these liquidity pools will automatically receive their deposited assets in their spot wallets at 4:00 a.m. (UTC) on Oct. 27.

However, the removal of these liquidity pools will not affect the trading of the corresponding pairs on Binance spot, where applicable. Users will still be able to trade these pairs as usual.

Implications for market

The delisting of popular tokens like SHIB, ADA and LINK from Binance's Liquid Swap may raise questions about the broader crypto market. While these tokens remain available for trading on other Binance market options, the exchange's move might impact their liquidity and trading volume.

Just as is its custom, Binance warned traders who have actively used these liquidity pools on its platform to be aware of the delisting date and make necessary adjustments to their trading strategies. It is important to note that these tokens can still be traded on Binance in other markets, but they will no longer be part of the Liquid Swap platform.