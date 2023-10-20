Binance Delists SHIB, ADA and LINK Liquidity Pools

article image
Godfrey Benjamin
Binance exchange has once again ousted a number of nonperforming trading pairs, including those linked to SHIB, ADA and LINK
Fri, 10/20/2023 - 10:00
Binance Delists SHIB, ADA and LINK Liquidity Pools
Cover image via www.freepik.com

Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

Read U.TODAY on
Google News

Binance, the world's largest crypto exchange has announced its decision to delist several liquidity pools, including popular tokens such as Shiba Inu (SHIB), Cardano (ADA) and Chainlink (LINK). The move is part of Binance's commitment to ensuring an optimized trading experience for its users.

Related
Binance to Delist 25 BUSD Trading Pairs: Details

Binance's delisting rationale

To ensure a seamless and efficient trading environment, Binance periodically reviews the liquidity pools it offers. The primary objectives of these reviews, as stated by Binance, are to concentrate liquidity, reduce slippage and provide users with better transaction prices.

Other liquidity pools affected in Binance's latest review include BNB/BUSD, BTC/BUSD, BUSD/DAI, BUSD/USDT, DOGE/BUSD, ETH/BUSD, FIL/BUSD, GMT/BUSD, HOOK/BUSD, LINK/BUSD, LTC/BUSD, MATIC/BUSD, POND/BUSD, SHIB/BUSD, SOL/BUSD and UNI/BUSD.

For users who hold positions in these liquidity pools, there are several important considerations to keep in mind. Binance highlighted that users who hold positions in these liquidity pools will automatically receive their deposited assets in their spot wallets at 4:00 a.m. (UTC) on Oct. 27.

However, the removal of these liquidity pools will not affect the trading of the corresponding pairs on Binance spot, where applicable. Users will still be able to trade these pairs as usual.

Implications for market

Related
These Shiba Inu (SHIB) and XRP Pairs Eye Delisting From Major Exchange

The delisting of popular tokens like SHIB, ADA and LINK from Binance's Liquid Swap may raise questions about the broader crypto market. While these tokens remain available for trading on other Binance market options, the exchange's move might impact their liquidity and trading volume. 

Just as is its custom, Binance warned traders who have actively used these liquidity pools on its platform to be aware of the delisting date and make necessary adjustments to their trading strategies. It is important to note that these tokens can still be traded on Binance in other markets, but they will no longer be part of the Liquid Swap platform.

#Binance
About the author
article image
Godfrey Benjamin

Godfrey Benjamin is an experienced crypto journalist whose main goal is to educate everyone around him about the prospects of Web 3.0. His love for crypto was birthed when, as a former banker, he discovered the obvious advantages of decentralized money over traditional payments. With his vast experience covering various aspects of Web3, Godfrey's articles has been featured on Blockchain.news, Cryptonews and Coingape, among others.

related image SHIB Official Makes Crucial Warning About SHI and TREAT Coins
2023/10/20 09:59
SHIB Official Makes Crucial Warning About SHI and TREAT Coins
Yuri MolchanYuri Molchan
related image Jerome Powell Made Unexpected Statement, Here's How Crypto Reacts
2023/10/20 09:59
Jerome Powell Made Unexpected Statement, Here's How Crypto Reacts
Arman ShirinyanArman Shirinyan
related image XRP Case: Here's What's Next as Ripple Secures Another Win
2023/10/20 09:59
XRP Case: Here's What's Next as Ripple Secures Another Win
Gamza KhanzadaevGamza Khanzadaev