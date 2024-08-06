    Bull Market Confirmed? Binance CEO Shares Hidden Insight

    article image
    Gamza Khanzadaev
    Binance chief Richard Teng reveals $2.2 billion net inflow, sparking bull market speculation as trading volumes and assets skyrocket
    Tue, 6/08/2024 - 15:40
    Bull Market Confirmed? Binance CEO Shares Hidden Insight
    Binance, the world's largest cryptocurrency exchange, saw a net inflow of $2.2 billion in the past 24 hours, according to CEX Transparency metrics by DefiLlama. This surge comes at a tough time for the economy and after the market took an epic sell-off in the last days with liquidations totaling $1.2 billion at the peak.

    Binance's CEO, Richard Teng, said that this is one of the highest inflows they have seen this year, which shows that investors are confident in the platform. On top of that, he also mentioned that yesterday's trading volume on the major exchange was one of the highest of the year.

    The head of the black-and-yellow crypto behemoth is feeling pretty optimistic right now, and he has a good reason. He has noticed that the prices of some of the biggest tokens are bouncing back, and he thinks this is in line with what's going on in the market. "We're now seeing a rebound in major token prices, and the market is backing this up," said Teng.

    A closer look at the data shows some pretty impressive numbers. In the past 24 hours, Binance attracted a total of $2.2 billion in inflows, with its assets under management now reaching a whopping $99.91 billion. While the spot volume was $27.62 billion, the net inflow highlights a bullish trend that has caught the attention of the Binance CEO himself.

    About the author
    article image
    Gamza Khanzadaev

    Financial analyst, trader and crypto enthusiast.

    Gamza graduated with a degree in finance and credit with a specialization in securities and financial derivatives. He then also completed a master's program in banking and asset management.

    He wants to have a hand in covering economic and fintech topics, as well as educate more people about cryptocurrencies and blockchain.

