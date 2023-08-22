Billionaire Mark Cuban Roasts SEC with Fiery Reality Check

Tue, 08/22/2023 - 15:15
article image
Gamza Khanzadaev
Mark Cuban challenges US Securities Commission with call for new crypto test
Tech mogul and billionaire investor Mark Cuban has added his voice to the ongoing debate surrounding the regulation of cryptocurrencies, taking a jab at the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) in a recent tweet. The dispute revolves around whether certain crypto assets should be classified as securities, which would subject them to stringent regulations.

Cuban's tweet was sparked by Gemini's response to the SEC's complaint against the crypto exchange. Gemini referenced Judge Torres' recent decision in the SEC v. Ripple case, asserting that the Howey test — a well-established criterion for identifying securities — should apply to the entirety of circumstances encompassing the "offers and sales of the underlying asset."

Rigid regulation

In his tweet, the billionaire entrepreneur emphasized that the Reves test emerged due to the recognition that the Howey test does not universally apply to all sales. Cuban drew parallels to the present situation, suggesting that just as a new approach was needed for securities beyond the Howey test's scope, a fresh perspective was now necessary for the evolving landscape of cryptocurrencies.

The Reves test, rooted in the Reves v. Ernst & Young case, evaluates four key factors: the intentions of the buyer and seller, the method of distribution, the public's reasonable expectations and any risk-mitigating considerations. Cuban's tweet echoes the sentiment among many crypto proponents that the traditional securities framework may not seamlessly fit the unique attributes of digital assets.

Cuban's intervention underscores the broader tension between innovators and regulators, as the digital economy continues to outpace the development of appropriate legal frameworks.

