Batman Creator Neal Adams to Release NFT Collection Hash Rush

Legendary artist of DC Comics and Marvel comics is going to release NFT collection together with new book

Neal Adams, the artist who created modern-day Batman partners Vorto Gaming company to release his new comics book and NFTs collection.

When comics meet NFTs: introducing Hash Rush

The artist and his partners from the gaming industry will release a comics and NFT collection about the Hash Rush characters: inhabitants of the fictitious Hermeian galaxy.

In this collaboration, Neal Adams will work together with Sweden-based ComicFirst Entertainment. Mikael Bergkvist of ComicFirst Entertainment stressed the importance of Neal Adams for the entire comics scene:

Neal has been one of the most influential figures in the entertainment industry for three generations—from comic book pages to Hollywood movies. I have admired his work as a fan for many years, and I'm now fortunate to be able to learn from him as my colleague and mentor. I'm excited for what we can deliver with Hash Rush and hopefully we can create another piece of entertainment history.

The project will be released on Vorto Network, an open platform for gaming and the digital economy, later this year.

Starting from today, Vorto Gaming invites all gaming and blockchain enthusiasts to participate in the testnet phase of Hash Rush play and to share their feedback with authors.

In case of success, movie release is in sight

The comic books will be available as NFTs on Vorto Network for all users registered.

Should this collaboration be successful, Vorto Gaming might release a movie about Hash Rush characters and their galaxy.

Kris Vaivods, CEO of Vorto Gaming, is sure that this partnership is crucial for his business:

This partnership is a signal of our intent as a gaming organisation to make amazing content, assets and NFTs available for the wider gaming community - a key objective of Vorto Gaming and our mission to create a more democratic culture and environment for gamers all over the world. Neal is a true trailblazer and to partner with someone of his experienceand reputation is an inspiration.

A detailed roadmap for this release will be shared on the social media channels of Vorto Gaming in the coming weeks.