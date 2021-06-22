As Bitcoin Sinks to $28K, Top Trader Outlines Best-Case Scenario for Bulls

While Bitcoin’s technical picture might look beyond grim, the bulls can still pin their hopes on a “double bottom” scenario.



According to NorthmanTrader's Sven Henrich, Bitcoin could form such a pattern if it manages to hold above the current support area.

Earlier today, Bitcoin plunged to a five-month low of $28,500, sinking into negative territory for the year.

Image by @NorthmanTrader

Henrich points to the fact that the top cryptocurrency has tapped the 50-week moving average, which has been a key level in the past.

Novogratz is not nervous

Despite multiple analysts claiming that Bitcoin is already in a new bear market, Galaxy Digital CEO Mike Novogratz remains unfazed by the ongoing crash.



The crypto mogul told CNBC that the $25,000 level could be Bitcoin’s next support: