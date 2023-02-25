Solana (SOL), Polygon (MATIC) Devs Argued on ZK-Powered L2s

Solana's (SOL) founder Anatoly Yakovenko opined that provers are roadblocks for scaling; Jordi Baylina, core contributor of Polygon zkEVM, responded
Jordi Baylina, a core developer of Polygon zkEVM, an upcoming L2 scaler on zero-knowledge proofs (ZKPs), disagreed with Anatoly Yakovenko's take on scalability solutions.

Polygon's (MATIC) Jordi Baylina dismissed attack on ZK rollups

On his Twitter, Solana (SOL) co-founder Anatoly Yakovenko claimed that provers (elements of L2 systems responsible for the validity of transactions broadcast to the L1 mainnet) are unable to keep up with the underlying chain.

For them, the only opportunity to keep the same speed as the L1 is when data loads are intermittent. However, in real blockchain systems, this requirement cannot be met.

As such, the way Solana (SOL) addresses the scaling problem is the only productive one: it processes a never-ending chain of state dependencies. Baylina disagreed and shared his thoughts on the real limitations of ZK-centric designs.

According to him, the data aggregation processes between L1 and L2 can be organized in "parallel" trees of proofs. This system is flexible and has no design bottlenecks — at least, in the case of zkEVM by Polygon (MATIC):

So you can build a tree of proofs where the root proves a full chain segment. You can build this tree with the shape you want and in parallel

On actual roadblocks for ZK-based systems

He added that the sending of aggregated proof on-chain is a one-time event that takes 30 minutes in the case of Polygon's (MATIC) zkEVM.

However, ZK-based systems also have some limitations. For instance, data availability problems are yet to be addressed. In this regard, the implementation of danksharding and the EIP 4844 update can be productive for Ethereum (ETH) and its rollups.

Polygon (MATIC) ZkEVM Launches: Here's How Much Transactions Cost Here

As covered by U.Today previously, Polygon (MATIC) is going to roll out its zkEVM scaling solution on March 27, 2023. It is set to push the barriers of resource-efficiency and transactional speed for Ethereum-based blockchain systems.

About the author
Vladislav Sopov

Blockchain Analyst & Writer with scientific background. 6+ years in IT-analytics, 3+ years in blockchain.

Worked in independent analysis as well as in start-ups (Swap.online, Monoreto, Attic Lab etc.)

