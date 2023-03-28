Ankr (ANKR) Partners with Staking Heavyweight Luganodes to Accelerate AppChain Development

Ankr (ANKR), provider of Web3 infrastructure, shares details of its latest partnership designed to enhance the segment of sub-nodes

With the new partnership, the two teams will coordinate their efforts in building a more inclusive and versatile staking ecosystem designed for pros and newbies.

Ankr (ANKR) partners with Luganodes to enhance AppChain development

According to the official announcement shared by Ankr (ANKR) , it has entered into a long-term strategic partnership with Luganodes , a provider of infrastructure for proof-of-stake (PoS) networks. Together Ankr (ANKR) and Luganodes will work on building the infrastructure for AppChains, the class of application-specific sub-chains on programmable blockchains.

Building a blockchain? 🤨



Step 1️⃣ : Figure out what custom infrastructure your project needs!



Every use case is unique. But don't stress - AppChains has got you covered with a seamless onboarding experience, whether you're starting fresh or migrating from a public blockchain. pic.twitter.com/ZvP7RCnteh — Ankr (@ankr) March 23, 2023

First of all, the two teams will advance the node infrastructure for Polygon Supernets and BNB Side Chains, AppChains of Polygon Network (MATIC) and BNB Chain (BSC).

The partners will work together in order to support AppChain users with a toolkit of high-performance, scalable and decentralized infrastructure instruments.

Anuj Shankar, CEO of Luganodes, stressed the importance of this partnership for the global ecosystem of Web3 developers, investors and enthusiasts:

We are thrilled to partner with Ankr and strengthen our commitment to providing dependable and efficient blockchain infrastructure. This partnership will enable us to deliver hassle-free operations, ensuring exceptional performance and scalability.

As covered by U.Today previously, in February 2023, Ankr (ANKR) made headlines via its partnership with Microsoft.

Better decentralization for staking and validation ecosystems

Josh Neuroth, Ankr’s (ANKR) head of product, stressed that this partnership is a major accomplishment for his project:

Partnership with Luganodes will greatly expand the available node resources for those building on Supernets and BNB Sidechains with Ankr’s AppChain service. Collaboration in this way is crucial in boosting the decentralization and performance of dedicated blockchain ecosystems simultaneously.

Luganodes and Ankr (ANKR) will also run extra nodes for validators of AppChain systems: two new validators will go live for Polygon Supernets and three additional validators will be rolled out for BNB Side Chains.

As such, the partnership results in strengthening infrastructure for Polygon (MATIC) and BNB Chain (BSC) ecosystems as well as for making both ecosystems more fair, inclusive and decentralized in terms of the accessibility of staking and validation processes.