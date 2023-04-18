Almost $600 Million Ethereum (ETH) Stuck in Network While New Meme Coin DigiToads (TOADS) Doubles in Price

Disclaimer: The opinion expressed here is not investment advice – it is provided for informational purposes only. It does not necessarily reflect the opinion of U.Today. Every investment and all trading involves risk, so you should always perform your own research prior to making decisions. We do not recommend investing money you cannot afford to lose.

After a significant software upgrade, cryptocurrency investors were experiencing delays in getting their money out of the Ethereum network.

Ethereum (ETH) activates Shapella upgrade

This upgrade is the most significant upgrade on the Ethereum system after the Merge upgrade, which came out in September 2022.

The main goal of the Shapella upgrade was to allow unstaking in the blockchain. However, some staking operators are experiencing delays in withdrawals.

It is estimated that 18.5% ofnvalidators are holding around 284,286 Ethereum coins, which translates to almost $600 million according to today's exchange rate.

The recent update process for Ethereum is automated but involves a network scan, which adds additional time for those who have not yet updated their nodes.

This network scan is designed to ensure that all validators on the Ethereum network have the latest software version, which is crucial for maintaining the integrity and security of the blockchain.

This delay in the update process could potentially hurt Ethereum's price, as it recently crossed the significant threshold of $2,000 for the first time since May 2022. Any delay or uncertainty in the update process may erode validators' confidence and sentiment.

