Advertisement
AD

AI Tokens Rocketing, Market Cap Smashes Through $15 Billion

Advertisement
article image
Vladislav Sopov
Aggregated capitalization of AI cryptocurrencies targeting new highs amid OpenAI's Sora release euphoria
Tue, 20/02/2024 - 15:15
AI Tokens Rocketing, Market Cap Smashes Through $15 Billion
Cover image via www.freepik.com
Read U.TODAY on
Google News

In recent days, the segment of AI cryptocurrencies has been significantly outperfroming the rest of digital assets. Per CoinGecko, AI cryptos set a new local capitalization high. Meanwhile, the largest AI cryptos are taking a breath today.

Advertisement

AI cryptos rallying as OpenAI's Sora triggers new hype

Today, Feb. 20, the total capitalization of artificial intelligence cryptocurrencies reached $15.8 billion after an 8% upsurge in the last 24 hours. Yet again, the AI crypto sphere has become the fastest-growing segment of the Web3 world. For instance, Cardano-linked project SingularityNET witnessed its AGIX token printing a 80% spike in the last seven days.

AGIX price adds 80% in 7 days
Image by CoinGecko

To provide context, the net capitalization of the entire cryptocurrencies segment only added 0.2% in the last 24 hours. 

As covered by U.Today previously, the optimism in the AI coin segment should be attributed to the success of Sora, a novel text-to-video AI-powered content generator by OpenAI.

Related
Worldcoin (WLD) Jumps 40% to Hit New ATH on Sustained OpenAI Hype

Sora is able to create videos of unbelievable quality using nothing but simple text prompts. Previously, AI crypto hype waves were triggered by the releases of OpenAI's ChatGPT AI-powered bot.

Besides AI cryptos, Sam Altman's Worldcoin (WLD) also jumped by over 40%.

Fetch.AI (FET) targets $1 billion capitalization

At the same time, the largest AI coins by market cap demonstrated pale performance in the last 24 hours. For instance, the two biggest coins, Bittensor (TAO) and Render Network (RNDR), are in the Red, with 5% and 1.4% lost, respectively.

Fetch.AI (FET) is the only heavyweight that keeps pumping. It added 2% in the last 24 hours, expanding the weekly rally to about 40%. For the first time in its four-year history, the token is ready to accomplish 10-digit capitalization.

Akash Network (AKT) also demonstrates strong performance and is back in the top 100 assets by market capitalization.

#AI
About the author
article image
Vladislav Sopov

Blockchain Analyst & Writer with scientific background. 6+ years in IT-analytics, 3+ years in blockchain.

Worked in independent analysis as well as in start-ups (Swap.online, Monoreto, Attic Lab etc.)

related image Bitcoin to Win As Stocks Eye Major Crash: Max Keiser
2024/02/20 15:17
Bitcoin to Win As Stocks Eye Major Crash: Max Keiser
Yuri MolchanYuri Molchan
related image Elon Musk Teases Major Grok AI Upgrade, Here's What It Will Do
2024/02/20 15:17
Elon Musk Teases Major Grok AI Upgrade, Here's What It Will Do
Yuri MolchanYuri Molchan
related image Giant $14 Billion in Bitcoin (BTC) Accumulated by ETF Providers
2024/02/20 15:17
Giant $14 Billion in Bitcoin (BTC) Accumulated by ETF Providers
Arman ShirinyanArman Shirinyan
Advertisement
TopCryptoNewsinYourMailbox
TopCryptoNewsinYourMailbox
Advertisement
Price Index
Bitcoin
Ethereum
XRP
Cardano
Dogecoin
Shiba Inu
Tron
Polygon
Litecoin
Solana

Latest Press Releases

Bridging the Data Trust Gap: 2024 RegTech Confab Set to Unlock Africa’s Economic Potential
ApeX Protocol Partners with Alertatron to Enhance Automated Trading Capabilities
TeachMeCode Institute Announces Grand Opening of Cutting-Edge Dubai School
RHUNA Launches to Revolutionize the Events and Entertainment Industry with Fintech Innovation
Mountain Bridge: Revolutionizing Crypto Trading with Global Connectivity and Real-Time Intelligence
The Leading Online Trading Expo Is Coming To Mexico
Chromia and RSTLSS Unite to Bring Digital Asset Design to Web3 Users
Kadena SpireKey Integrates with WebAuthn to Provide Seamless Web3 Interactions
CoinMarketCap Research Publishes Research Report on BitTorrent Chain, the Cornerstone of Interoperability Across Tron, Ethereum and BNB Chain
Web3 Payment Platform Announced Burning of 236 Million Tokens
De.Fi Awards Over $8,000 to Users in Successful Airdrop, Fuels Web3 Growth
Exverse Lands $3M In Private Round To Bring Web3’s ‘Call of Duty’ To Life
Submit Press Release
Our social media
There's a lot to see there, too

Popular articles

AI Tokens Rocketing, Market Cap Smashes Through $15 Billion
Bitcoin to Win As Stocks Eye Major Crash: Max Keiser
Elon Musk Teases Major Grok AI Upgrade, Here's What It Will Do
Show all