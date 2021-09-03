ABEY token Listed on Top-Tier Exchange Liquid Today

ABEYCHAIN, a unique hybrid blockchain that merges the benefits of Delegated Proof-of-Stake (DPoS) and Proof-of-Work (PoW) consensus algorithms, brings its core native asset the ABEY token to the multi-million audience of top-notch exchange Liquid Global.

ABEY Token gets listed on Liquid. Why is this important?

According to the latest announcement by the ABEY team, its ABEY utility and governance token listed today on Liquid, a top-tier Japan-based centralized cryptocurrencies exchange.

Within the first phase of the partnership, the Liquid exchange will add the ABEY/Tether pair. Enabling trading against the most liquid stablecoin of the whole blockchain segment will give a proper spin to ABEYCHAIN’s adoption flywheel. Liquid is well-known for its large and passionate community.

Launched in 2014 in Japan, the Liquid exchange is ranked in the top 20 exchanges globally based on the daily spot trading volume. Largely, the platform is popular due to its unmatched Japanese yen liquidity.

As of Q3, 2021, the Liquid exchange hosts more than 800 000 clients from over 100 countries worldwide. In 2021, the platform registered a record-breaking daily trading volume of over $1.1 billion. BTC/JPY, XRP/JPY, and ETH/JPY are the top 3 trading pairs, which are responsible for 90 percent of the trading volume of the platform.

The ABEY Foundation highly values this announcement as it reaffirms ABEYCHAIN’s strategy of worldwide adoption:

This listing on Liquid will serve as a new milestone for the ABEY Foundation as it looks to make the ABEY token available to even more people around the world.

Recently, the ABEY Foundation had its ABEY token listed by another top-notch exchange, ZBX. The creators are excited by the growth it has seen: its price in the USDT pair has increased more than 400 percent since the listing.

ABEYCHAIN explained: under the hood of the fastest-growing blockchain

ABEY is the backbone element of ABEYCHAIN’s tokenomics, a one-of-the-kind hybrid blockchain that combines PoW and DPoS elements. Such a combination is utilized by the ABEY Foundation to address the so-called ‘blockchain trilemma’ of decentralization, security, and efficiency: the PoW/DPoS consensus ensures very low transactional latency without sacrificing the security.

Image by ABEYCHAIN

Technically, ABEYCHAIN utilizes multi-layer infrastructure: it includes one “slow chain” and multiple “fast chains.” Numerous “fast chains” open up an avenue to unlimited scalability opportunities.

Stress tests have demonstrated that ABEYCHAIN can one day handle more than 10,000 transactions per second without significant delays.

The modular design of ABEYCHAIN allows it to easily get connected to blockchains of various sorts: native assets from different blockchains can be therefore seamlessly transferred via its instruments.

ABEYCHAIN’s family of products: DeFi hub, data storage

Such impressive scalability and interoperability features turned ABEYCHAIN into a perfect environment for the deployment of decentralized applications (dApps). ABEYCHAIN prioritizes the process of dApps onboarding: its team promotes its developers’ experience as a truly friendly one. XSWAP.com, a high-profile DeFi hub, is among the most crucial applications of its ecosystem. All latest DeFi practices, such as staking modules, ‘yield farming’ tools, lending/borrowing instruments, can be launched within this hub.

Besides dApp hosting, ABEYCHAIN has developed a variety of “out-of-the-box” solutions for businesses and customers. The ABEY Marketplace is a unique dApps trading platform: every crypto enthusiast can buy/sell decentralized applications in a couple of clicks.

Also, the ABEYCHAIN team rolled out a decentralized cloud storage platform for data, i.e. the ABEY Storage Network. It utilizes an incentive layer built within the Interplanetary File System (IPFS). Its tokenomics is built around its core utility token, ABEY Storage Token (AST). AST is 1:1 pegged to Filecoin (FIL), and the two assets can be exchanged between each other on XSWAP.com.

To strengthen the stability of its economy, ABEY Foundation also created a stablecoin, the aCash Token.