Advertisement
AD

    6.2 Billion Dogecoin in 24 Hours Sets DOGE on New Path

    Advertisement
    article image
    Godfrey Benjamin
    Dogecoin has what it takes to weather current storm
    Thu, 10/10/2024 - 12:04
    6.2 Billion Dogecoin in 24 Hours Sets DOGE on New Path
    Cover image via www.freepik.com

    Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

    Read U.TODAY on
    Google News

    Although data shows Dogecoin (DOGE) dropped by 2.59%, trading at $0.1063, the popular meme cryptocurrency has hidden bullish potential. Within the past 24 hours, DOGE has soared in market volume, climbing 22.78%. This has led to 6.2 billion Dogecoin exchanging hands on the market.

    Advertisement

    DOGE surges in trading volume - Growing investor confidence?

    Notably, the surge in Dogecoin market volume signals increased interest and liquidity. These two factors stabilize the market and could prevent a sell-off from DOGE holders, especially whales.

    Related
    Dogecoin (DOGE) Whales Run out of Patience: Details
    Tue, 10/08/2024 - 15:07
    Dogecoin (DOGE) Whales Run out of Patience: Details
    Gamza KhanzadaevGamza Khanzadaev

    Notably, when trading volume rises, it shows that more buyers and sellers are participating in the trade in a near-balanced interaction. Therefore, even DOGE whales' actions will not negatively affect the coin's price. Whales can sell their position without causing a sharp price decline.

    The prevailing market performance of DOGE shows that the meme coin may soon experience a price rebound. Significantly, the higher trading volume also reflects investors' growing confidence in the asset. This renewed confidence would help maintain stability and a price rebound soon.

    With this increased volume, short-term traders might choose to bet on Dogecoin. If that happens, market activity will receive a further boost and prevent a sharp sell-off, which would have caused a sustained price decline.

    DOGE on path to price rally

    Dogecoin’s 6.2 billion record underscores many important forecasts for the coin. With increased uncertainty in the broader meme coin, the long-awaited DOGE reset may start from here. 

    Related
    Dogecoin (DOGE) May Rally 200% If This Trend Plays Out
    Mon, 10/07/2024 - 10:39
    Dogecoin (DOGE) May Rally 200% If This Trend Plays Out
    Godfrey BenjaminGodfrey Benjamin

    The trading volume boost may also prevent panic selling from asset holders. This stabilization and rising volume may set DOGE on a new path of upward price movement.

    DOGE faced a crucial stress test recently but has shown resilience by rebounding from the $0.1050 level. With volume and whale actions gaining speed, the Dogecoin price may move in tandem with a forecast from top analyst Ali Martinez, who noted that a DOGE price rally is ahead.

    #Dogecoin
    About the author
    article image
    Godfrey Benjamin

    Godfrey Benjamin is an experienced crypto journalist whose main goal is to educate everyone around him about the prospects of Web 3.0. His love for crypto was birthed when, as a former banker, he discovered the obvious advantages of decentralized money over traditional payments. With his vast experience covering various aspects of Web3, Godfrey's articles has been featured on Blockchain.news, Cryptonews and Coingape, among others.

    Related articles

    Title news
    News
    Oct 10, 2024 - 11:52
    Fed Releases Crucial Signal for Markets, Here's How Crypto Reacted
    News
    Tomiwabold OlajideTomiwabold Olajide
    Title news
    News
    Oct 10, 2024 - 11:42
    Bitcoin Whale Goes Bearish With $424 Million in BTC
    News
    Mushumir ButtMushumir Butt
    Advertisement
    TopCryptoNewsinYourMailbox
    TopCryptoNewsinYourMailbox
    Advertisement
    Advertisement

    Recommended articles

    Opinions
    Sep 28, 2024 - 11:30
    Solana (SOL) to $330? Here's What to Expect This Week
    article image Dan Burgin
    Opinions
    Sep 28, 2024 - 10:07
    October Crypto Rally Is Probably Imminent, Here's Why
    article image Dan Burgin
    Opinions
    Sep 21, 2024 - 13:18
    Tron (TRX) Price Is Bullish, But There's Catch
    article image Dan Burgin
    Interviews
    Sep 19, 2024 - 9:45
    Shib Army, Decentralized Advertising in Web3 and LTDToken Prospects: Interview With Shib Dream
    article image Vladislav Sopov
    Interviews
    Sep 17, 2024 - 10:38
    Harnessing AI and Data for Business Innovation: Interview with Devkit.agency CEO Bogdan Ivanov
    article image U.Today Editorial Team
    Price Index
    Bitcoin
    Ethereum
    XRP
    Cardano
    Dogecoin
    Shiba Inu
    Tron
    Polygon
    Litecoin
    Solana

    Latest Press Releases

    Decentralizing the World’s Dapp Store: How DappRadar is Solving Real Problems for Web3
    VanEck Launches $30M Fund to Support Innovation in Fintech, Crypto and AI
    Coded Estate's Oversubscribed Angel Round Fuels Launch of Real Estate Hub on Nibiru Chain
    Submit Press Release
    Our social media
    There's a lot to see there, too

    Popular articles

    6.2 Billion Dogecoin in 24 Hours Sets DOGE on New Path
    Fed Releases Crucial Signal for Markets, Here's How Crypto Reacted
    Bitcoin Whale Goes Bearish With $424 Million in BTC
    Show all
    Advertisement
    AD