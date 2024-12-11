Advertisement
AD
Advertisement

    $440 Million in Nine Days: Bitcoin Not Done

    Advertisement
    article image
    Arman Shirinyan
    Bitcoin not yet ready to give up, thanks to institutional interest
    Wed, 11/12/2024 - 12:07
    $440 Million in Nine Days: Bitcoin Not Done
    Cover image via www.freepik.com

    Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

    Read U.TODAY on
    Google News

    Bitcoin's resilience has been demonstrated once more by the consistent inflows into spot ETFs. A record $440 million net inflow was recorded by Bitcoin spot ETFs on Dec. 10, the ninth day in a row of steady inflows. With Fidelity's FBTC ETF coming in second with $210 million daily inflow and BlackRock's IBIT ETF leading the way with $296 million daily inflow, this momentum shows that BTC still has some resources for growth.

    Advertisement

    The steady flow of institutional investments shows growing faith in Bitcoin's potential, particularly as regulations surrounding spot ETFs become more clear. The price of Bitcoin receives a lot of support from these inflows, which counteract recent market corrections and confirm the cryptocurrency's long-term upward trend.

    Article image
    BTC/USDT Chart by TradingView

    According to a price chart, Bitcoin is consolidating close to the $97,000 mark following a brief retreat from the psychological $100,000 resistance. Interestingly, the price continues to hold above the 26 EMA, indicating strong support and a possible base for a subsequent rally. 

    HOT Stories
    ‘Bitcoin Jesus’ Roger Ver Answers Vital Question Who Satoshi Nakamoto Is
    XRP Might Be Game-Changing Token, According to NBA Legend Pippen
    Billionaire Ray Dalio Prefers Bitcoin Over Bonds
    Bitcoin (BTC): $100,000 Not Forgotten, Dogecoin (DOGE) Loses It, Shiba Inu's (SHIB) Catastrophic Drop: What's Next?

    Even though market volume has somewhat dropped, the continuous inflows imply that institutional demand might serve as a spur for a new rally. Nevertheless, there are obstacles in the way. Bitcoin has struggled to break above $100,000, which suggests that profit-taking and overly leveraged positions are putting a lot of pressure on the market to sell. Long-term buying momentum backed by institutional flows and general market confidence will be necessary for a clear breakout above this resistance.

    Advertisement

    Related
    XRP Might Be Game-Changing Token, According to NBA Legend Pippen
    Wed, 12/11/2024 - 07:48
    XRP Might Be Game-Changing Token, According to NBA Legend Pippen
    Alex DovbnyaAlex Dovbnya

    The fundamentals of Bitcoin are still sound despite the recent resistance. Large investors are placing bets on the asset's long-term potential, as evidenced by the steady inflows into ETFs, particularly as decentralized assets gain more attention due to macroeconomic uncertainties. If the bullish momentum persists, Bitcoin may try to push toward $100,000 once more.

    On the downside, the 26 EMA and high support levels at $94,000 offer a safety net that keeps the current correction under control. Clearly, Bitcoin is not finished yet, and the current patterns indicate that the leading cryptocurrency may soon reach all-time highs. In the upcoming weeks, a sustained uptrend is supported by strong on-chain activity and institutional confidence.

    #Bitcoin
    About the author
    article image
    Arman Shirinyan

    Arman Shirinyan is a trader, crypto enthusiast and SMM expert with more than four years of experience.

    Arman strongly believes that cryptocurrencies and the blockchain will be of constant use in the future. Currently, he focuses on news, articles with deep analysis of crypto projects and technical analysis of cryptocurrency trading pairs.

    A
    A
    A

    Related articles

    Title news
    News
    Dec 11, 2024 - 11:38
    Shiba Inu (SHIB) in Rebound Mode, Key Price Levels to Watch
    News
    Godfrey BenjaminGodfrey Benjamin
    Title news
    News
    Dec 11, 2024 - 10:42
    Peter Brandt Pours Cold Water on XRP, XLM and Cardano Hype
    News
    Gamza KhanzadaevGamza Khanzadaev
    Advertisement
    TopCryptoNewsinYourMailbox
    TopCryptoNewsinYourMailbox
    Advertisement
    Advertisement

    Recommended articles

    Opinions
    Dec 8, 2024 - 18:00
    Cardano (ADA) Price Prediction 2025
    article image Dan Burgin
    News
    Dec 5, 2024 - 3:26
    Bitcoin Hits $100,000 for the First Time in History
    article image Alex Dovbnya
    Opinions
    Dec 1, 2024 - 19:00
    XRP Price Prediction 2025
    article image Dan Burgin
    Opinions
    Nov 24, 2024 - 18:00
    Bitcoin Price Prediction 2025
    article image Dan Burgin
    Reviews
    Nov 21, 2024 - 8:47
    Algorix (ALOR) Offers Comprehensive AI and OR Tools for Traders: Review
    article image Vladislav Sopov
    Price Index
    Bitcoin
    Ethereum
    XRP
    Cardano
    Dogecoin
    Shiba Inu
    Tron
    Polygon
    Litecoin
    Solana

    Latest Press Releases

    LBank Lists REVOX on Launchpool with 3,750,000 REX Rewards
    Charlie Unicoin Art NFTs, Meme Coins Gain Traction in Q4, 2024
    BC.GAME Kicks Off the "CAPTAIN ELARA RETURNS" Event: An Epic Adventure with Daily Rewards and a Porsche Giveaway
    Submit Press Release
    Our social media
    There's a lot to see there, too

    Popular articles

    $440 Million in Nine Days: Bitcoin Not Done
    Shiba Inu (SHIB) in Rebound Mode, Key Price Levels to Watch
    Peter Brandt Pours Cold Water on XRP, XLM and Cardano Hype
    Show all
    Advertisement
    AD