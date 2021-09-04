373 Million XRP Shifted by Ripple and Top Exchanges

News
Sat, 09/04/2021 - 12:08
article image
Yuri Molchan
Ripple has received over 200 million XRP from an anonymous wallet and helped several crypto exchanges transfer 155 million XRP
Cover image via stock.adobe.com
According to the recent data shared by Whale Alert, Ripple fintech behemoth received a whopping 218,682,488 XRP tokens from an anonymous crypto wallet. This amount of crypto totals $280,331,182.

Details provided by the analytics website Bithomp show that this was Bitstamp exchange with the headquarters in Luxembourg. Bitstamp is Ripple’s On-Demand liquidity platform in Europe and is one of the exchanges that suspended XRP trading in January this year after the SEC initiated the legal case against Ripple Labs.

Ripple CTO Pours Grim Irony on Elon Musk’s Approach to Regulatory Compliance with Taliban

Aside from that, according to a series of tweets by Whale Alert, Ripple has transacted 65 million XRP tokens (sending them to its wallets RL18-VN and RL43-EE) over the past eleven hours.

Besides, the US-based Bittrex trading venue moved 20 million XRP to the Upbit exchange and Binance shifted a staggering 70 million XRP to Huobi.

9469_0
Image via Twitter

The overall amount of XRP is the equivalent of $196,578,243 in fiat.

#Ripple News #XRP Transfer
article image
About the author
Yuri Molchan

Yuri is a crypto journalist interested in technology and technical innovations. He has been in crypto since 2017. Believes that blockchain and cryptocurrencies have a potential to transform the world in the future in many of its aspects. ‘Hodls’ major cryptocurrencies and has written for multiple crypto media outlets. 

His articles have been quoted by such crypto influencers as Tyler Winklevoss, John McAfee, CZ Binance, Max Keiser, etc.

Currently Yuri is a news writer at U.Today and can be contacted at yuri.molchan@u.today.

