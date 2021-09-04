373 Million XRP Shifted by Ripple and Top Exchanges

Ripple has received over 200 million XRP from an anonymous wallet and helped several crypto exchanges transfer 155 million XRP

According to the recent data shared by Whale Alert, Ripple fintech behemoth received a whopping 218,682,488 XRP tokens from an anonymous crypto wallet. This amount of crypto totals $280,331,182.

🚨 🚨 🚨 🚨 🚨 🚨 🚨 🚨 🚨 🚨 218,682,488 #XRP (280,331,182 USD) transferred from unknown wallet to Ripplehttps://t.co/G5xRcI8ShQ — Whale Alert (@whale_alert) September 3, 2021

Details provided by the analytics website Bithomp show that this was Bitstamp exchange with the headquarters in Luxembourg. Bitstamp is Ripple’s On-Demand liquidity platform in Europe and is one of the exchanges that suspended XRP trading in January this year after the SEC initiated the legal case against Ripple Labs.

Aside from that, according to a series of tweets by Whale Alert, Ripple has transacted 65 million XRP tokens (sending them to its wallets RL18-VN and RL43-EE) over the past eleven hours.

Besides, the US-based Bittrex trading venue moved 20 million XRP to the Upbit exchange and Binance shifted a staggering 70 million XRP to Huobi.

The overall amount of XRP is the equivalent of $196,578,243 in fiat.